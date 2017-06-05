Birmingham Lawyer Jay Mitchell Announces Candidacy for Alabama Supreme Court

ttorney Jay Mitchell announced his candidacy for that seat on the Alabama Supreme Court.

At his announcement today Mr. Mitchell stated, “I have a strong commitment to the rule of law. The people of Alabama deserve to have Justices on the Supreme Court who know the law, will faithfully apply the law as written, and will uphold the Constitution and the principles on which our nation was founded. That is the kind of Justice I will be. If elected, I will serve the people of Alabama with integrity, passion, and fidelity to the law.”

Mr. Mitchell has broad experience at the trial and appellate level with the Birmingham firm, Maynard, Cooper & Gale. He’s a graduate of Homewood High School and received his B.A. with honors from Birmingham-Southern College, where he played forward on the school’s 1995 national championship basketball team. He received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He and his wife, Elizabeth, are longtime members of Church of the Highlands and reside in Homewood with their four children, where he grew up.

A longtime movement conservative, Mitchell has provided legal counsel to Republican candidates, served on the executive committee of the Alabama Republican Party, belongs to the Federalist Society, and was a founding member of the Red Mountain Republicans in Birmingham.

He’s also “an active volunteer in helping children from low-income families through conservative solutions.” He serves on the Board of Directors of Cornerstone School, an inner city Christian school. He’s also involved with the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, which partners with local businesses to provide resources and equipment to inner-city public schools, and he counsels and supports Scholarships for Kids, an organization that helps to send students from low-income families to high-quality schools.

Mr. Mitchell’s press release notes that he’s recognized “as one of the top attorneys in the United States and Alabama, and has received the highest possible rating for professional ethics.” His firm’s website says “Jay is rated AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America (Commercial Litigation) and Mid-South Super Lawyers (Business Litigation).”