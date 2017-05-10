Birmingham businessman joins Alabama U.S. Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham businessman Dominic “Dom” Gentile became the latest contender for Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday when he announced he would be pursuing the Republican nomination. The 52 year old has never held political office, and he currently owns a commercial cleaning business with offices from Birmingham to Huntsville.

“I have never run for political office before. I owe nothing to anybody, and I’m not beholden to any special interests,” Gentile told Al.com. “I will tell it like it is and I will support the people of Alabama regardless of whether it’s popular in Washington.”

His platform includes the support for a federal flat tax, balancing the federal budget, pro-life legislation, building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and ending the “monopolistic behavior” of insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield .

With Gentile’s entry, the race for the Senate seat just got even tighter. On the Republican side, Sen. Luther Strange, Roy Moore, Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle), and Randy Brinson of the Christian Coalition of Alabama have already declared. For now, the sole Democrat running is Ron Crumpton.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s (R-Ala.) declaration, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is May 17. Both Republicans and Democrats will hold their primaries on August 15, and the general election will be held on December 12.