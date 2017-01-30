Birmingham Airport protestors attack Trump’s refugee order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Approximately 100 protestors flooded the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration and acceptance of refugees.

Protestors chanted “No hate, No fear, immigrants are welcome here!” and “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!” throughout the afternoon.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order placing a ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and a 120-day ban on other refugees. While cheered by his supporters, the executive order has faced criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and the international community.

“You don’t turn away refugees, I’m ashamed of what (our country’s) done,” protestor Helen Rivas told ABC 33/40. “This is probably long haul, the enthusiasm is great now, sustain that level.”

A federal judge quickly put a halt to the order by issuing a stay ending deportations. Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York held that Trump’s action violates refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

In D.C., Democrats are staging a protest of their own. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he will be voting against all of Trump’s nominees because of his actions during his first days as Commander-in-Chief. Similarly, the American Civil Liberties Union has called for a delay on the confirmation for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as Attorney General until the executive order is rolled back.

(h/t ABC 33/40)