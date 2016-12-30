Bentley interviews Aderholt, pair of cabinet members to fill Sessions’ Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The list of competitors for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) seat continues to grow, as Gov. Bentley (R-Ala.) conducted three more interviews of candidates on Thursday. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL4), Alabama Revenue Commissioner Julie P. Magee (R), and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard (R) each met with the governor to discuss their qualifications.

After the most recent round of interviews, Bentley’s list of candidates now includes 20 people. Earlier this week, Bentley added Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-AL2), Congressman Gary Palmer (R-AL6), former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim James, State Sen. Greg Reed (R- Jasper) and State Sen. Phil Williams (R- Rainbow City).

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange (R) is also interviewing for the post. Strange, who was once a presumptive gubernatorial candidate in 2018, has expressed interest in the seat and says that he will run for the position in the next election. However, some question whether or not he would accept an appointment out of concern that it could conflict with a possible investigation that his office is conducting against Bentley.

Others being considered for the job include ousted Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, Congressman Mo Brooks, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R- Anniston), State Senators Arthur Orr (R- Decatur) and Cam Ward (R- Alabaster), and State Representative Bill Poole (R- Tuscaloosa).

Sessions’ seat is expected to be vacated early next year, as President-Elect Donald J. Trump has named him as his choice to be the next Attorney General of the United States. Pending the confirmation, the Bentley-appointed replacement will serve out the remainder of Sessions’ term until the next election in 2020.