Bentley interviewing decorated veteran, state senator for Attorney General post

One day after Governor Robert Bentley announced that Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange would take the place of Jeff Sessions, his office has confirmed that he is interviewing potential candidates for the state’s top law office. Among those he’s considering for the job: State Senator Phil Williams, an Iraq and Afghanistan Army veteran and winner of two Bronze Star Medals.

“Jeff Sessions will be an outstanding U.S. Attorney General in President Trump’s administration. His service to Alabama as a U.S. Senator will be greatly missed,” Williams said. “Governor Bentley asked me to interview for the position of Attorney General for Alabama and this morning we had a productive discussion.”

In the interim, Chief Deputy Attorney General Alice Martin was named as acting attorney general.

Amid concerns over a possible corruption probe surrounding the governor’s office, Senator Williams emphasized that the next Attorney General would need to “follow the letter of the law, no matter what the consequences are.”

“The foremost duty of the Alabama Attorney General is to follow and uphold the law,” continued Williams. “That fidelity to duty and the United States Constitution has been the guiding principle of my career as a United States Army officer, a state legislator, and an attorney in private practice representing families and businesses across Alabama.”

Williams is the Founder of Williams & Associates, a law firm in Gadsden that specializes in corporate defense, criminal, family, real estate, and will and estate law. In his second term in the Alabama State Senate, Williams is Chairman of the Senate Committee for Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development and Vice-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Whether it is me or someone else, it is imperative, for the good of the state, that the Governor appoint someone whose personal integrity and commitment to the law are beyond question,” Williams added.

State Senator Cam Ward, who chairs the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee, has said that he will also interview for the job.

