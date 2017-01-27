Bentley admits Rebekah Mason joined him on trip to Trump’s inauguration

Robert Bentley’s office previously declined to names passengers that accompanied him on a private flight to the presidential inauguration last week, though he’s now revealed that his alleged mistress and ex-aide Rebekah Mason was on board.

Following a speaking engagement at Friday’s Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama luncheon, Bentley told reporters that Rebekah Mason was on the flight. According to the governor, she had been joining her husband, Jon Mason.

Other passengers on the trip included Bentley’s legislative director Wesley Helton, his liaison to cities and counties, Zach Lee, and an unnamed “special guest.”

Despite negative press over the alleged affair between Bentley and his former staffer, Jon Mason continues to work as the Director of Serve Alabama. The governor says that Rebekah was accompanying her husband on official business.

AL.com reported earlier Friday that the governor’s office would not hand over records detailing names of individuals who joined in on the trip.

“Governor Bentley utilized the state aircraft to travel to the official function of attending the Presidential Inauguration. Also attending were Governor’s Office staff and guests,” Bentley’s director of communications Yasamie August told AL.com.

The move comes at an odd time for the governor, who has been the subject of legislative impeachment proceedings over possible corruption surrounding his relationship with Mason.

In November, the House committee leading the effort against Bentley agreed to pause their activities at the request of Attorney General Luther Strange. However, State Representative Mike Jones (R- Andalusia), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, indicated that the committee’s work will remain in effect.

“We are temporarily suspending activity at the attorney general’s request but we are not abdicating our responsibility. Everything the committee has done remains in effect,” Rep. Jones said at the time.

Rep. Jones has since confirmed that any attempt to impeach Gov. Bentley remains paused until Attorney General Strange indicates that they should resume.