Baxley Says Mike Hubbard Didn’t Receive Fair Trial By An Impartial Jury

Last June, former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was convicted on 12 ethics violations for using his public office for personal gain. For this, he was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $210,000 fine. He’s currently out on bond pending appeals.

The legal brief that started his appeal was filed last week with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, a five-judge panel that will now consider the case. Mr. Hubbard is represented by Bill Baxley, a former Alabama Attorney General who spoke with Yellowhammer about the case today.

When asked what was at the heart of the 118-page brief, Mr. Baxley replied, “I’ve never seen a trial in which so many different major legal were errors committed, any one of which justifies overturning Mr. Hubbard’s conviction. It’s hard to know where to begin, but a few of the big ones are the overly-broad interpretation of the Alabama ethics law in the case, jury misconduct, and prosecutorial misconduct.”

Regarding the first of these issues, the appeal claims prosecutors embellished the Alabama Ethics Laws to make their case against Hubbard. As the brief states, “The prosecution depended on either ignoring the specific limitations of the provisions that the legislature adopted in the ethics laws or reading provisions broadly in a way that was not settled or understood at the time Hubbard acted.”

On the matter of jury misconduct, Baxley said when the trial judge—Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker—was made aware of the issue by a juror, he didn’t report it to Hubbard’s defense team, as the law requires. After Hubbard’s verdict had been handed down, defense lawyers eventually found out about the misconduct and submitted an affidavit outlining the facts they’d learned, along with a request for an investigation. “Our affidavit proved juror misconduct and showed that Mr. Hubbard didn’t receive a fair trial by an impartial jury, but the investigation we requested never took place,” Baxley said.

Finally, the appeal addresses prosecutorial misconduct, stating the prosecutor disparaged witnesses whose grand jury testimony was favorable to Hubbard, which slanted the jurors’ view of the case, leading to Hubbard’s indictment.

Mr. Baxley says there are so many layers to this case, he’s asked the court to consider the unusual request of hearing oral arguments, to give his client the consideration he deserves. As of now, there’s no word from the court on whether it will grant this request, nor on a timeline for when it may otherwise rule on the appeal.