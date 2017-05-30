Baxley Says Mike Hubbard Didn’t Receive Fair Trial By An Impartial Jury

  • on May 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm CDT

Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard (Photo: Facebook)

Last June, former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was convicted on 12 ethics violations for using his public office for personal gain. For this, he was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $210,000 fine. He’s currently out on bond pending appeals.

The legal brief that started his appeal was filed last week with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, a five-judge panel that will now consider the case. Mr. Hubbard is represented by Bill Baxley, a former Alabama Attorney General who spoke with Yellowhammer about the case today.

When asked what was at the heart of the 118-page brief, Mr. Baxley replied, “I’ve never seen a trial in which so many different major legal were errors committed, any one of which justifies overturning Mr. Hubbard’s conviction. It’s hard to know where to begin, but a few of the big ones are the overly-broad interpretation of the Alabama ethics law in the case, jury misconduct, and prosecutorial misconduct.”

Regarding the first of these issues, the appeal claims prosecutors embellished the Alabama Ethics Laws to make their case against Hubbard. As the brief states, “The prosecution depended on either ignoring the specific limitations of the provisions that the legislature adopted in the ethics laws or reading provisions broadly in a way that was not settled or understood at the time Hubbard acted.”

On the matter of jury misconduct, Baxley said when the trial judge—Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker—was made aware of the issue by a juror, he didn’t report it to Hubbard’s defense team, as the law requires. After Hubbard’s verdict had been handed down, defense lawyers eventually found out about the misconduct and submitted an affidavit outlining the facts they’d learned, along with a request for an investigation. “Our affidavit proved juror misconduct and showed that Mr. Hubbard didn’t receive a fair trial by an impartial jury, but the investigation we requested never took place,” Baxley said.

Finally, the appeal addresses prosecutorial misconduct, stating the prosecutor disparaged witnesses whose grand jury testimony was favorable to Hubbard, which slanted the jurors’ view of the case, leading to Hubbard’s indictment.

Mr. Baxley says there are so many layers to this case, he’s asked the court to consider the unusual request of hearing oral arguments, to give his client the consideration he deserves. As of now, there’s no word from the court on whether it will grant this request, nor on a timeline for when it may otherwise rule on the appeal.

  • Stumpy

    And of course Hubbard’s new defense attorney is completely unbiased, right?

    • Rick Arnaiz

      Hubbard’s new attorney may not even care whether he is a criminal scoundrel , or not .
      The system is a corporate fraud, based on profit , masquerading as legitimate government. It’s really not about justice at all. The yellow fringe and yellow tassel that surrounds the flag in almost every courtroom will tell you that. It tells you that whatever is within the border of the yellow fringe does not exist ( in this case a Constitutional Republic). (It is much like the darkened blocks on federal forms.) Don’t take my word for it. Look it up. Many of these attorneys are not interested in Constitutional Law. They follow ‘procedure’ and wait for the check to arrive.

  • Rick Arnaiz

    A ‘fully Informed Jury’ (as per, Fully Informed Jury Association ‘FIJA’ ) will correct any discrepancies on the law and procedure, and lead to the proper conclusion regarding this case . Look it up.

    • Ricco Pitts

      After reading about FIJA and with what I know about this case I think the proper conclusion would be that Mr. Hubbard should feel lucky he is only facing four years behind bars.

      • Rick Arnaiz

        I would tend to agree with you.

  • Starla Anne Lowry

    There has got to be a law to keep trials of political leaders out of Montgomery. Look at the record, beginning with Guy Hunt, the most honest governor we ever had. Can anyone look at the record and believe that the courts are not bias against politicians since this is the Capitol of Alabama?

  • aryfrosty

    Perhaps Mr. Baxley hasn’t considered the reality that Alabamians are bone weary of scoundrels using political office as a mechanism for enriching themselves. I’m of the opinion that he was convicted fairly and correctly and this appeal is an abuse of the state and the citizens. If it isn’t the murderers dragging appeals out for decades it’s the scalawag politicians. Hubbard is guilty. The jury said so. Shut it and let us move along.