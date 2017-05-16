Auburn to pay large legal fees after attempting to silence Alt-Right speaker

AUBURN, Ala. — After failing to prevent white nationalist Richard Spencer from speaking on its campus last month, Auburn University is now paying $29,000 in legal fees to end a lawsuit that successfully challenged their cancellation. The legal fees will be paid to Cameron Padgett of Georgia, who sued the University after it refused to allow Spencer to speak after he already booked campus space.

Spencer originally scheduled a talk at Auburn’s James E. Foy Hall on Tuesday, April 18, where he would discuss the Trump presidency, Syria, identity, and the Alt-Right. But that speech was cancelled by the University “based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.” Spencer then said he would show up to campus with or without a room to speak in.

After the lawsuit was filed, Federal Judge W. Keith Watkins of Montgomery ordered Auburn to honor its original agreement with Spencer to speak at Foy Hall. AU complied with the order and said “It is now more important than ever that we respond in a way that is peaceful, respectful, and maintains civil discourse.”

In a twitter video, Spencer heralded the decision as a victory for free speech. “I did not think this was going to happen,” Spencer said. “I thought the chances of victory were slim, but we did it. This is a huge win.”

Spencer spoke to a crowd of several hundred at Auburn, while several hundred more protested his presence outside.

The Spencer episode is one of many nationally that have pitted the code of political correctness against the constitutionally enshrined value of free speech. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s invitation to the University of California, Berkeley sparked intense riots among liberal students who did not want her to step foot on campus. In Alabama, Former Breitbart Technology Editor Milo Yiannopoulos visited both Auburn and The University of Alabama last fall at the invitation of both schools’ College Republican groups, causing unrest amongst the schools’ liberal factions.

  • johnnyreb

    Don’t be afraid my little snowflakes. Go listen & make your own decisions.

  • CatoYounger

    First off, it appears to me that technically the guy’s a white separatist, not a white supremacist. Accuracy in speech matters. They just want to go do their own thing. You can hate them, and its not my cup of tea, but they don’t cause a tenth of the trouble the other types of groups do. If you just leave them alone they will apparently leave you alone. Its the white, and black, and Islamic supremacists that we really need to watch for. They want to actually subjugate you if you’re “other”. Just my two cents.

    • Johnny Lee

      that is funny that you point out that he is a separatist. I don’t know much about him or care to but that reminds me. where have I seen it before that they want to separate people by race, especially on campuses……?

      • melanie faulkner

        Black people are now calling for separate spaces just for them now, so how is that ok?