April report could renew calls to impeach Gov. Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Ethics Commission plans to release its report into the activities of Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.), the contents of which could give ammunition to state lawmakers looking to oust the scandal-ridden politician.

State House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Huntsville) told The Alabama News Network that the AEC’s findings “will be a significant factor for lawmakers considering grounds for impeachment.” Last year, McCutcheon succeeded Speaker Mike Hubbard (R-Auburn), who is currently in prison for his own ethics violations.

Despite recent rumors, Bentley and his office have denied allegations that he plans to step down.

“I have no intention of not doing what God has called me to do and that is serve the people of this state,” Bentley told WBRC. “I have done absolutely nothing. All have I have done is serve the people of the state of Alabama. I can assure the people of Alabama I have never done anything illegal. I have never done anything unethical. My story has not been told.”

The governor is currently mired in investigations and is facing potential impeachment for alleged relationships forged with his former advisor Rebeckah Caldwell Mason. The House Judiciary Committee has instructed special counsel Jack Sharman to proceed with an investigation against Bentley. The investigation had been on hold after Attorney General Luther Strange asked the legislative panel to pause their efforts in order to avoid legal conflicts that would cross with his office’s work.

In articles of impeachment filed last year, members of the House of Representatives charged the governor with neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral terpitude. The articles never made it out of the House, and Bentley has not been tried.

(h/t Alabama News Network)