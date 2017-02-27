Amid impeachment buzz, Gov. Bentley meets with movie starlets and takes selfies in D.C.

Though state lawmakers are moving forward with plans to oust embattled Governor Robert Bentley, it isn’t stopping him from having a good time in D.C.

Governors from across the nation are currently in Washington for a meeting of the National Governor’s Association. On Friday, Bentley tweeted photos from his visit to the Capitol, where he took selfies with Vice President Mike Pence and visited with film starlet Jennifer Garner to discuss Alabama’s pre-K education program. Garner serves as an advocate for the organization Save the Children.

Meanwhile, Alabama lawmakers are laying groundwork for his impeachment.

Last Wednesday, State Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward appointed four colleagues to a subcommittee that will create rules directing an impeachment process. Senators appointed to the panel include Greg Albritton (R-Range), Hank Sanders (D-Selma), and Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro). Sen. Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City) will chair the committee. Their first meeting is expected to take place on Thursday.

Thrilled to share Alabama's PreK success story w/ actress & #earlyed advocate Jennifer Garner, before Sat's NGA Education Cmte. #WeTheStates pic.twitter.com/EenE4huunl — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) February 24, 2017

Appreciate the kind welcome from my friend & former Gov colleague Vice President Pence. Excited about states' role in #MAGA #WeTheStates pic.twitter.com/uU1lR6OoDd — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) February 24, 2017

Similarly, GOP leaders in the House of Representatives are waiting to restart impeachment proceedings. The process had been on hold after former Attorney General Luther Strange asked the House Judiciary Committee to pause their investigation so his office could effectively conduct “similar work.”

Last legislative session, Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) and House Minority Leader Rep. Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) introduced articles of impeachment against the governor, alleging neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral terpitude.

Articles of impeachment, which function as the charges against the accused, must be passed by a simple majority in the Alabama House of Representatives. If the House impeaches the governor, he then stands trial before the Alabama Senate in a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court.

If the Governor is convicted by the Senate, he would be removed from office and replaced by the current Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey (R).