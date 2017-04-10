ALGOP calls on Gov. Bentley to immediately resign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Over the weekend, the Republican Party of Alabama added its name to the growing list of groups and officials demanding that Gov. Robert Bentley step down in the face of growing allegations that he used state resources to hide and facilitate an alleged affair with former advisor Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

“The ALGOP Steering Committee calls upon Governor Robert Bentley to immediately resign,” ALGOP stated in its Sunday resolution. “The overwhelming majority of elected officials are good, hard working people who love their communities, state and nation. However, when situations arise that are in direct conflict with the betterment of our people, we will speak up regardless of political party.”

Late last week, the Republican leaders of both the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate stated that Bentley needs to step down for the good of the state. “We’ve got a lot of important issues with the state, from education, to prison reform,” Senate Majority Leader Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said in a press conference. “I would only ask that I hope that at the end of the day the governor would do what’s best for the people of Alabama.”

RELATED: Leaders in Alabama legislature ask Gov. Bentley to step down

Calls for resignation have increased following a report from the Alabama Ethics Commission which found “probable cause” that Bentley violated state ethics laws and a scathing impeachment report from the House Judiciary Committee. The full impeachment report can be read in the link below.

RELATED: BREAKING: Bentley impeachment report released

In articles of impeachment filed last year, members of the House charged the governor with neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral turpitude.

Impeachment proceedings against the governor begin today.