Alabama’s new Attorney General vows to recuse himself from possible investigation into Governor Bentley

Following Luther Strange’s appointment to U.S. Senate, Alabama now has a new Attorney General. On Friday, Governor Bentley announced Steve Marshall will fill the vacancy left by Strange.

Now, as speculation swirls over whether or not Governor Bentley is under investigation, Marshall has made it clear that he would steer away from the appearance of unethical conduct.

“If there is a direct investigation into Robert Bentley, I will personally recuse,” Marshall said during a press conference on Monday.

He said it’s not a decision that he would make lightly, however, he’s aware of the sensitive situation surrounding his appointment.

“I also understand the circumstances of this appointment and as such that the people could believe that I could not be fair,” he added. “And if that’s the case, then it’s my obligation to recuse, and I will.”

Marshall is an Albertville native and former District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit. Previously, he formed the law firm McLaughlin and Marshall.

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

Bentley quickly selected Marshall to the position of Attorney General after two days of interviews. The governor also spoke to State School Board Member Mary Scott Hunter, State Senators Cam Ward (R- Alabaster), Tom Whatley (R- Auburn), and Phil Williams (R- Rainbow City), along with acting Alabama Attorney General Alice Martin, district attorney Chris McCool, former state Sen. Bryan Taylor.