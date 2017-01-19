Alabama’s lone Democrat in Congress is skipping Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alabama’s lone Congressional Democrat, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL7), will be skipping Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. Following Georgia Congressman’s John Lewis’ lead, Sewell cited Trump’s comments towards her colleague as the reason she refuses to attend.

“While I have a profound respect for the office of the President, and I accept the results of the election, I simply cannot accept the blatant disrespect shown by President-elect Trump towards American civil rights icon, my colleague, friend and mentor, the Honorable John Lewis,” Sewell said in a press release. “The ongoing attacks against Congressman John Lewis are a direct assault on the sacrifices of those brave men and women in my Alabama district who fought, bled and died for the civil rights and voting rights of all Americans. As always, I stand with my constituents.”

Recently, the President-Elect and Rep. Lewis have developed a political feud. Last week, Lewis announced he would skip the inauguration and questioned Trump’s legitimacy. Like many other Democrats, Lewis has placed the blame for Hillary Clinton’s loss on Russian interference instead of the campaign tactics used by the DNC.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Lewis stated that his would be “the first one [inauguration] that I miss since I’ve been in Congress.” However, this is patently false.

CNBC reported that John Lewis also boycotted George W. Bush’s 2001 Inauguration. While he has not yet released an official comment, his office said “His absence at that time was also a form of dissent. He did not believe the outcome of that election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process.”

Trump did not miss the opportunity to jump all over his latest rival in a series of pointed tweets.

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in….he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

With or without Lewis and Sewell, Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President on January 20.