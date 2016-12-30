Alabama taxpayers may have to pay convicted former legislator $50k per year for life. Here’s why.

Alabama taxpayers could soon be on the hook, paying a lifelong salary to a recently jailed lawmaker.

Convicted in 2011 for accepting bribes from gambling interests during his legislative career, former State Rep Terry Spicer could begin collecting a $50,000 annual pension in just over a year.

According to Alabama law experts, it’s perfectly legal.

Employed by the state for over 23 years, Spicer at one time drew a large paycheck- over $100,000 annually- for working within the two-year college system and later as a superintendent for Elba City Schools. Even after receiving a federal criminal conviction, he’s still eligible under Alabama law to draw a comfortable early pension, as long as he works for the state for a total of 25 years. Otherwise, the 52 year-old lawmaker will have to wait until the age of 60 to begin collecting taxpayer-funded benefits.

Now, after being released in October from serving his sentence, ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson has connected Spicer with a sales position at a state-run liquor store in east Dothan. Though the job only pays up to $32,287, it will have no impact on the benefits Spicer will be up for after working for the state in just over one year. Alabama state pensions are calculated based on an average of the three highest earning years over the last ten years of employment.

One lawmaker, House Rep. Jim Patterson, has already begun to urge state leaders to take action.

“This must be stopped,” he said. “This man should not get a $50,000 pension. I am calling the governor on Monday and demand an investigation. This is good old boy politics and I am going to do my best to stop this!”

In 2011, Terry Spicer plead guilty for accepting bribes from pro-gambling lobbyist Jarrod Massey. Spicer accepted a ski vacation, in addition to monthly payments ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. He reportedly used the cash as a down payment on a boat.