Alabama State Rep. Jack Williams not running for re-election, will seek leadership role on Jefferson County Commission

Alabama Representative Jack Williams (R- Vestavia) announced in February that he would not run for re-election to his House seat. At the time, he did not expect to seek another political office, but has now announced that he will vie for a spot on the Jefferson County Commission.

Rep. Williams told Yellowhammer News that he will mount a bid for the office held by David Carrington, who has already kicked off a run for governor. In an interview, he said that he was swayed to run after several Birmingham-area officials approached him about the position.

“Commission Carrington and before him Commission Carnes did a really good job moving the county through some very dark financial times and some real messy and sticky situations,” Williams said. “Reflecting on the work they’ve done made me realized that I have a deep passion for seeing Jefferson County develop and reach its potential.”

While Jefferson County has come a long way, Williams acknowledged that many problems remain in need of a solution. He pointed toward the area’s stagnant population growth over the past 40 years, adding that his campaign will emphasize fiscal responsibility, economic development, job creation, and tourism.

“We have an opportunity to do tremendous things in the realm of tourism when people come here,” he said. “They spend their money with our businesses, pay local taxes on their purchases. The benefit is we don’t have to take care of them or educate their children, we just have to entertain them and give them great things to visit while they’re here.”

Looking ahead to his campaign, Williams said that voters can expect “the same kind of leadership” from him on the County Commission as they’ve seen in the State House.

“I’m going to stand up and stand up strongly for the things that I believe in. And I’m not afraid to say when I think somethings wrong and it’s not in the best interest of our community,” Williams said. “I’ve always going to look out for the best interest in Jefferson County first and foremost.”

Rep. Williams has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 2004.