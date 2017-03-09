Alabama Rep. blasts Obamacare repeal plan as ‘the largest welfare program in the history of the GOP’

In the wake of a newly proposed Obamacare repeal and replace bill, many Republican lawmakers have offered mixed responses to the bill. But one Republican Representative from Alabama knows where he stands, and doesn’t like what he’s seen.

Congressman Mo Brooks joined CNN on Wednesday to discuss the legislation. In response to a pitch made in favor of the bill by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Brooks said he “respectfully disagrees.”

“It’s akin to Christmas where that oratory is pretty but you open up the present and it’s a lump of coal,” he said. “This bill is a lump of coal. And it is the largest welfare program ever proposed by Republicans in the history of the Republican Party. It’s going to be disastrous for our deficit and debt long term.”

The proposed law would remove the individual mandate, pull back on Medicaid expansion by phasing out recipients who earn a certain amount, and would increase the amount allowable for deposit in a health savings account. Two provisions from Obamacare would remain untouched: children will be allowed to stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26, and an insurance company would not be allowed to deny care because of preexisting conditions. Additionally, the new bill introduces tax credits for families who purchase insurance on the individual market.

Brooks said the bill merely amends Obamacare, and would increase dependency on welfare.

“It’s going to be disastrous for our deficit and debt long-term. It’s going to make every election about ‘how much more welfare can you give me?’” he added.

While national news outlets have reported that the president is behind the new proposal “100 percent,” the Alabama Republican said that he believes Trump is flexible on the language.

The new bill is quickly gaining traction on Capitol Hill. Following hours of debate, the House Ways and Means Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee approved the measure.