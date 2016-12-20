Alabama National Guardsmen, reservists set to finally receive veteran status

For the first time ever, Alabama’s retired national guardsman and reservists will be granted veteran status thanks to a larger new law on veterans’ benefits. Passed by the Republican-controlled Congress, President Barack Obama signed the bill into law last Friday.

Guard and reserve members can receive veteran status if they serve honorably in their branch for at least 20 years. The previous rule allowed for only those who had been federalized to receive benefits. To be eligible, a federalized guardsman or reservist had to serve in a federalized capacity for at least 179 days not counting any training.

The president of the National Guard Association of the United States told the American Media Institute that the old rules were incredibly outdated. “Many of those affected underwent arduous, even dangerous, training,” retired Maj. Gen. Gus Hargett said in a statement. “They helped win the Cold War. Others worked in direct support of those who did deploy.”

For the troops, they knew this was something that they worked hard for and earned. Chad Longell, an Army Reserve Sergeant who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan told AMI the change was long overdue. “It’s a recognition by Congress of the commitment of the Guard and Reserve and the role we have played in the defense of the Republic,” he said to AMI.

The National Guard is a unique element of the U.S. military that operates in a dual state-federal system. The Guard responds to domestic emergencies, overseas combat missions, counter-drug efforts, and reconstruction missions. Any state governor or the President of the United States can call on the Guard in a moment’s notice.

Based in the history of old colonial militias, Guard Soldiers hold civilian jobs or attend college while maintaining their military training part time and primarily operate in their home state.

(h/t American Media Institute)