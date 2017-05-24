Alabama Leads the Nation in Health Insurance Cost Increases Under ObamaCare

The formal name of Obamacare—The Affordable Care Act—has proven to be quite the misnomer, to the surprise of virtually no one. The fact is, Obamacare has doubled the cost of health insurance premiums for more than 60% of Americans, and in Alabama, the news is even worse. Here, the average cost of health plans has more than tripled since 2013, giving Alabama the dubious distinction of leading the nation in rising healthcare costs.

According to a new study released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in 2013, the average Alabamian was paying $178 a month for health insurance plans and those premiums have jumped to $575 a month in 2017. This represents an increase of $397 a month, more than three times the 2013 average.

Only Alaska and Oklahoma share the distinction of tripled healthcare costs under Obamacare. Alabama’s plans have increased by an average of 223%, Alaska’s by 203%, and Oklahoma’s by 201%.

In response to this grim news, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks said, “When people ask me why I insist on a full repeal of Obamacare, it’s data like this that says it all. It does no good to have a perfect health insurance plan if you can’t afford to buy it. That’s why I fought so hard to amend the Republican’s original healthcare bill so that it will decrease premiums, not increase them, over and above the Obamacare increases. It’s those kinds of improvements to the original Republican healthcare bill that prompted President Trump and Vice President Pence to both call and thank me for my work, my vote, and the impact that work had on the other votes we needed to pass the new bill.”

Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer also commented on this study saying, “Alabamians from all walks of life have felt the strain of their healthcare costs increasing dramatically each year due to the misnamed Affordable Care Act. From 2013 to 2017, the average monthly premium rose by 223% in our state, the highest increase in the country. We cannot let rising costs become the new standard and that is why we are diligently working to repeal and replace Obamacare to provide the American people the affordable healthcare they want.”

As HHS National Spokesperson, Alleigh Marré concluded,“With data that shows average premiums doubling nationwide and Americans paying nearly $3,000 more for health insurance per year, this report is a sobering reminder of why reforming our healthcare system remains a top priority of the Trump Administration. The status quo is unsustainable.”



Senator Luther Strange concurred. “Unfortunately, the finding that healthcare premiums have risen dramatically under Obamacare does not come as a surprise to the people of Alabama. For them, it has been a burdensome reality for years, and I am committed to delivering the affordable, accessible coverage they deserve.”

Click here to read the HHS Study