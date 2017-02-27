Alabama Jewish Community Center receives bomb threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham received a bomb threat on Monday morning marking the third time such a situation has occurred this year. At least 19 Jewish community centers across the states of Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia were the recipients of similar threats on the same day.

According to a report from Al.com, the LJCC got a phone call at 8:00 a.m. claiming there was a bomb in the building. Executive Director Betzy Lynch said the center immediately activated its emergency protocol until K-9 units from the Birmingham Police Department gave the all-clear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident. “The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country,” the Bureau said in an official statement. “The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner.”

Birmingham’s LJCC also received bomb threats on Jan. 18 and Feb. 20.

In response to the growing number of antisemitism reports, President Donald J. Trump came out last week to condemn such threats. “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community at community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said. “I certainly hope they catch the people,” he added.

(h/t Al.com)