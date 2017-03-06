Alabama House and Senate lawmakers to hold impeachment meetings

An effort to impeach Governor Robert Bentley could gain new life this week, as the House Judiciary Committee will meet on Tuesday to meet to discuss the matter. Though details of the upcoming meeting are not yet clear, a spokesperson for the House of Representatives said that members are expected to address a procedural question.

In February, State Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward appointed four colleagues to a subcommittee that will create rules directing an impeachment process. That subcommittee is also set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to address the Senate’s use of subpoena power and other rules guiding a potential impeachment.

Meanwhile, House GOP leaders are waiting to restart impeachment proceedings. The process had been on hold after former Attorney General Luther Strange asked the House Judiciary Committee to pause their investigation so his office could effectively conduct “similar work.”

Last legislative session, Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) and House Minority Leader Rep. Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) introduced articles of impeachment against the governor, alleging neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral turpitude.

Articles of impeachment, which function as the charges against the accused, must be passed by a simple majority in the Alabama House of Representatives. If the House impeaches the governor, he then stands trial before the Alabama Senate in a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court.

If the Governor is convicted by the Senate, he would be removed from office and replaced by the current Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey (R).