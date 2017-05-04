Alabama House Republicans Making a Special Effort to Protect Active Duty Military and Veterans

The Alabama House of Representatives is making a special effort today to give Alabama’s military veterans, active troops, National Guardsmen, and reservists the honor, lawful protection, and appreciation they deserve.

Today, the House Republican Caucus on Thursday has loaded its agenda with bills that will help those who’ve given their lives to helping us.

“Alabama has a long and storied military tradition, and all of the men and women who have ever worn uniforms in defense of our state and nation deserve our respect, our thanks, and our support,”

These bills include the following strong lineup of legislation to protect our military and veterans:

Measures by Representative Barry Moore (R – Enterprise) include:

• Promoting jobs for veterans by allowing the use of Alabama’s “industrial access funds” on military property

• Requiring the Alabama Department of Human Resources to report suspected cases of child abuse to the U.S. Department of Defense Family Advocacy Program if an involved parent is in the military

Measures carried by Rep. Dickie Drake (R – Leeds) include:

• Creating an Alabama Job Creation and Military Stability Commission, for the purpose of maintaining a strong military presence in Alabama Securing re-employment rights of all deployed National Guard members living or simply working in Alabama

• Guaranteeing military and Department of Homeland Security recruiters have the right to go to Alabama’s public schools to recruit students into their services

• Ensuring Alabama’s Code of Military Justice fully conforms to the parallel federal law—the Uniform Code of Military Justice used on the federal level

As House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) said, “By proposing and adopting a calendar dedicated to the needs of soldiers, veterans, and the families that support them, we can show our deep appreciation for the sacrifices they make, the risks they take, and the service they render to grateful Alabama citizens.”