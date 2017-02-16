Alabama House Republicans fight through three-hour Democrat filibuster to pass pro-Trump resolution

Alabama House Republicans passed a resolution honoring President Donald Trump on Tuesday, though it didn’t happen easily.

Democrats mounted a three-hour filibuster against the legislation, which acknowledges Trump’s “specific plan for meaningful government reform.” It was a piece of the House Republican Caucus’s “Alabama Proud” agenda.

“Mr. Trump wants to take away life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Rep. Thomas Jackson (D-Thomasville) said, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“Has Congress ever done anything we asked them in a resolution to do?” asked another Democratic member, Rep. Marcel Black of Tuscumbia.

Sponsored by Rep. Barry Moore (R- Enterprise), HJR 20 urges Congress to support the President’s agenda. Specifically named reforms mentioned in the resolution include strengthening immigration laws, economic development, the repeal of Obamacare, and the confirmation of Supreme Court nominees that strictly adhere to the Constitution.

“Be it resolved by the legialsture of Alabama, both houses thereof concurring, that the members of this body join in urging Congress to support President Trump in implementing his ambitious government reform agenda,” the resolution states.

The legislation passed by a vote of 72-31.

During his first month in office, Trump has already approved several executive actions, including an immigration and refugee freeze that has been struck down by federal courts. He has also required the rollback of regulations, banned the funding of overseas abortions, and appointed the conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, Senate President Pro Tem. Del Marsh (R- Anniston) had sponsored a resolution similar to the one passed by Rep. Moore.

“Be it resolved by the Senate of the Legislature of Alabama, that the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is hereby heartily commended and congratulated on his election and immediate attention to reducing regulations, utilizing American resources, restricting taxpayer funding for foreign abortions, beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, and thereby, making America great again,” the Senate version said.