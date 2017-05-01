Alabama House approves bill to protect historical monuments

Confederate memorial in Linn Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill late last week that will make it significantly harder to remove historical monuments from government property. The so-called Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was approved by a vote of 72-29 after intense opposition from Democrats.

Democrats openly called the bill racist, but bill sponsor Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) says that the purpose of the bill is to protect architecturally significant structures, such as the state capitol building.

Last week, the City of New Orleans, Louisiana removed several confederate memorials from public grounds, leading to many protests and counter-protests at the sites. According to the mayor of New Orleans, the monuments were removed because they “failed to appropriately reflect the values of diversity and inclusion that make New Orleans strong today.”

Dozens of cities across the state of Alabama contain their own Confederate monuments that were constructed post-reconstruction. Montgomery, for instance, has the Monument to Confederate Soldiers and Sailors on the grounds of the State Capitol. Partially funded with state grants, the monument has stood since 1886, and the person who laid the cornerstone was none other than CSA President Jefferson Davis.

Montgomery is also home to numerous civil rights movement monuments including the Civil Rights Memorial, located on Washington Avenue. The granite display contains the names of 41 people who died during the fight for civil rights.

  • Roger Brothers

    The thing these “progressive” cultural marxist democrats don’t understand is that most of these monuments were not just to honor white men and certainly were not to try and justify slavery. They were erected by a people who were still suffering impoverishment from war and reconstruction to honor those of ALL races and creeds that risked and sacrificed their lives for their homes and loved ones. If they will just pause for a few moments and do a modicum of research they will find that in the dedication ceremonies for these monuments it was the BLACK veterans that were given the place of honor at the head of the parade!

    The most beautiful impressive and moving of these monuments is the one at Arlington. It was created by the world renowned artist, Moses Ezekiel. Ezekiel had been a 16 year old Cadet at VMI when those boys assaulted veteran yankee infantry at the battle of New Market and routed them. His is one of the few monuments that has clearly African faces included on it. One is taking charge of a white soldier’s child as he marches off to war, probably never to return. The other is an African man in Confederate uniform marching beside his white comrades.Mose’s bones lie beneath this monument today.

    BTW Ezekial’s wife was African. Do these morons think he created that beautiful monument to honor slavery???