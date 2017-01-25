Alabama grad becomes youngest African-American judge in state history

At 27-years old, one new Alabama grad has made state history.

Briana Westry-Robinson was recently sworn in to a six-year term as a district judge in Wilcox County. Teary-eyed during her swearing-in ceremony last week, she says it’s a dream she says that she’s been working toward since the second grade.

“It feels wonderful, the outpouring of support I’ve received from everyone,” Westry-Robinson told WSFA.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, she earned her law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge. According to reports, she was born in Germany but raised in Camden.

She says she’s aware that some may view her youth as a weakness while serving on the bench, but remains confident that she has what it takes to exercise good judgment through complex situations.

“I can kind of depict how a common sense rational person would handle those situations. So yes, life experience is a factor but I’m going to try my best to use common sense as well,” said Westry-Robinson, who has indicated that she may run for a higher court post in the future.

According to Alabama law, the minimum age to serve as a district judge is 18. Additionally, there is no limit to the number of terms that a district judge may serve.

Other positions share the low age requirement to serve in elected office. Positions in the State Supreme Court, public service commission, board of education, and others only require qualified candidates to be 18 years of age.

Westry-Robinson will take the bench for the first time on Tuesday.

