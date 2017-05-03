Alabama fantasy sports legalization bill is popular and closer to becoming law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Yellowhammer readers have spoken. In a poll asking “Should fantasy sports be legal in Alabama?” 93.7 percent of those participating answered “yes,” and only 6.3 percent voted “no.” While the Yellowhammer poll is by no means scientific, it does illustrate the large interest citizens in the state have in the return of fantasy sports to the state.

The Alabama State Government shut down Fantasy sports sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings within its borders last year under the orders of then-Attorney General Luther Strange (R-Ala.). Strange and other opponents of fantasy sports argue the games should be banned because they believe the games are gambling under state law.

Prior to Strange’s action, over 700,000 Alabamians — roughly 20 percent of the state’s population over the age of 18 — played fantasy sports in 2015 alone, with the vast majority participating in various NFL and NASCAR fantasy leagues.

The debate over fantasy sports’ legality has centered around whether or not the games require significant amounts of skill, which would exempt them from state gambling laws. Opponents argue that they are games of chance, while supporters insist there is a high degree of skill and knowledge required to succeed.

State legislators that disagreed with Strange’s interpretation presented a bill to officially legalize fantasy sports and create basic regulations for the activity. Some of the regulations include requiring that players be at least 19 years of age and that the games be restricted to professional sports.

The bill narrowly passed in the Alabama House of Representatives last month by a vote of 43 to 38. Yesterday, it cleared another crucial hurdle by receiving approval from the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee in a 6 to 2 vote. It now moves to the Senate floor for consideration from the general body. If it passed in an identical form in the Senate, it would have to be signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Ala.).