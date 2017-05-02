Alabama Congressman will not seek Senate seat

As the race for Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate seat has begun to heat up, one possible contender just announced that he would not mount a bid for the office.

Congressman Robert Aderholt announced on Saturday that he would remain in Congress and forgo forming a campaign.

“I want to thank everyone for the calls, emails and encouragement over the past week to run for the United States Senate. At this time, I believe my attention is better focused elsewhere,” Rep, Aderholt wrote on Facebook. “As we have seen this week in Washington, there is a lot of work to do to implement the policies of President Trump. Right now, the best way for me to help Alabama, our nation and President Trump, is from my position in the House of Representatives representing Alabama’s 4th Congressional District.”

Senator Luther Strange, who currently holds the seat after receiving an appointment from former Governor Robert Bentley earlier this year, has said that he will run for the spot.

Ousted Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Representative Ed Henry (R- Hartselle), and Randy Brinson, president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama, also announced their candidacies. They are likely to face stiff opposition, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that they would throw their support behind Senator Strange.

“We have made it very clear from the beginning that Sen. Luther Strange would be treated as an incumbent,” NRSC spokeswoman Katie Martin said, as reported in Politico Pro last week.

“It has also been a clear policy that we will not use vendors who work against our incumbents,” she added.