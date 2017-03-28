Alabama congressman files bill to fully repeal ObamaCare

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the failure of the House Republican Health Care Bill to even come to a vote, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL5) has filed a bill to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as ObamaCare. The bill, introduced on Friday, is only two pages long and would eliminate every part of the ACA “and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted.”

Brooks had been critical of the GOP health care plan from the beginning, and he attacked it for failing to fully repeal ObamaCare. “I’ll vote NO on [American Healthcare Act] b/c it doesn’t deliver on the promise I made to #AL05 to fully repeal ObamaCare,” Brooks tweeted.

The American Health Care Act, dubbed RyanCare, failed last Friday due to the inability to gain the support of the conservative Freedom Caucus. The bill did not even come up for a vote.

After the defeat, the White House announced that it will be moving on from repeal, and ObamaCare will remain the law of the land despite Republican majorities in both houses of Congress.

“If the American people want to repeal ObamaCare, this is their last, best chance during the 115th Congress,” Brooks said in a statement about his bill.

At the moment, Brooks’ bill has no co-sponsors.