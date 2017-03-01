Alabama Congressional Delegation praises Trump for his joint-session speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress last night and laid out his plans for policy over the next few years. For both his tone and proposals, the president received rave reviews from the Alabama delegation.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), a longtime veteran of such events, thought Trump’s speech was a refreshing change from the last eight years. He also noted that he is ready to work with the president on substantive policy to help the people of Alabama.

“I stand ready to work with the President on overhauling our broken tax code, rolling back burdensome rules and regulations, and getting Washington out of the way so that Americans can get back to work,” Shelby said. “It’s time for us to deliver on our promises for the American people.”

The newest member of Alabama’s delegation, Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), was honored to be present for the speech and took pride in the president’s commitment to his campaign promises.

“He is already taking steps to secure our border, repeal Obamacare and rebuild our military. I am even more encouraged after hearing the President share plans to reform our complicated tax code to allow Alabama families to keep more of their hard-earned money, and roll back bureaucratic red tape that is an unnecessary burden to Alabama small businesses,” Strange said. “This is an exciting time in America and I know that Alabamians are optimistic and ready to dream big for the first time, in a long time.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL1) appreciated the president’s vision and said that he looks forward to working with him on enacting new policy. “President Trump came before Congress tonight with a clear plan for action on behalf of the American people,” he said. “From health care to immigration to national defense to infrastructure, the President laid out a clear agenda that will spur economic growth, keep the American people safe, get the government off our backs, and expand opportunity.”

Encouraged that his plans could help her district, Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL2) liked what the president had to say. “I am particularly encouraged by his calls to properly fund our military, improve veterans’ health care, and secure our border,” she said. “These are issues important to the Alabamians I represent, and I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to deliver results.”

According to Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL4), Trump’s first major presidential address proves that he is not going to continue D.C. business as usual. “After eight years of a White House that took a passive, apologetic approach to America and the world, we finally have a President who has announced America is back and literally wants it to be great again,” he said.

But the AL4 Republican noted that the president cannot act alone. “However, President Trump has now passed the baton to Congress. It is now up to us,” Aderholt said. “We must get to work to accomplish the mandate voters sent in November or Congress will face the people’s wrath next year.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL5) enjoyed the optimistic tone of Trump’s speech that his critics often claimed he lacked. “I was pleased the President tonight addressed restarting the engine of the American economy and removing burdensome regulations that have made it so difficult to start and grow a business in America,” Brooks added.

The former head of the Alabama Policy Institute Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL6) said that President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress measured up to the moment. “He was presidential, presented a forward-thinking agenda and checked off every box for a great speech,” the congressman said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Trump Administration and Congress to translate the President’s message of optimism in to sound policies that are beneficial to all Americans.”