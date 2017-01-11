Alabama congressional delegation praises Sessions’ composure during confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After facing back to back days of brutal questioning from his peers, members of Alabama’s Congressional Delegation are speaking out in favor of their colleague, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), who is currently in a confirmation battle to become the next Attorney General of the United States.

“While it was a long day of questioning, Senator Sessions was well-prepared and represented the state of Alabama admirably. Throughout today’s hearing, Jeff handled himself with the same humility and patience that has earned him the deep respect of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said. “I am proud to call Jeff Sessions a dear friend and look forward to continuing to give him my unwavering support throughout the nomination process. He is a man of great integrity who will apply the law fairly to all Americans, and I have no doubt that he will be confirmed by the Judiciary Committee as well as the full Senate.”

Yesterday, the liberal members of the Senate Judiciary Committee attacked Sessions record as both a Senator and as Alabama’s Attorney General. Senators Dick Durbin (R-Ill.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) confronted their Alabama counterpart on his willingness to enforce the law of the land, but Sessions consistently asserted he would ensure equal justice under the law.

“I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters,” Sessions said. “I have witnessed it. We must continue to move forward and never back. I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by our LGBT community. I will ensure that the statutes protecting their civil rights and their safety are full enforced. I understand the lifelong scars born by women who are victims of assault and abuse.”

While he did receive some moments of reprieve from his colleagues on the Judiciary Committee, such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the Democrats took unprecedented measures to throw him off. For the first time ever, a sitting Senator, Cory Booker (D-NJ), testified against a colleague in a confirmation hearing.

“If confirmed, Sen. Sessions will be required to pursue justice for women, but his record indicates that he won’t,” Booker said. “He will be expected to defend the equal rights of gay and lesbian Americans, but his record indicates that he won’t. He will be expected to defend voting rights, but his record indicates that he won’t. He will be expected to defend the rights of immigrants and affirm their human dignity, but his record indicates he won’t.”

Fellow South Alabamian Rep. Bradley Bryne immediately came to Sessions’ defense, and he scolded Sen. Booker for playing politics. “I just don’t understand where he’s [Booker] coming from. Those of us that know Jeff Sessions because he’s one of us, he was our U.S. Attorney in Mobile for 12 years,” Rep. Byrne said. “Senator Sessions’ ethical nature, dedication to public service, and commitment to the rule of law shined throughout his confirmation hearing today. He showed great poise and a deep understanding on a wide range of important issues. The petty political attacks on his character fell flat, and Senator Sessions just further indicated why he is the perfect choice to lead the Justice Department.”

Other Alabama officials also came to his defense.“Today, Senator Sessions promised to restore respect and support for America’s law officers, protect religious freedoms across the country, and enforce federal immigration laws,” Rep. Brooks (R-AL5) said. “President-elect Donald Trump selected the right man to serve as America’s next United States Attorney General and I look forward to his expeditious confirmation.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL4), whose district was just named the “most Trumpy” in the country, also came to the defense of his fellow legislator. “Senator Sessions did a fantastic job today in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Aderholt. “His knowledge of the law, his commitment to upholding the law, and his desire for justice was on full display today. He demonstrated what the people of Alabama already know, that he will make a great United States Attorney General.”