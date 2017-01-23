Alabama congressional delegation applauds beginning of Trump Era

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With Donald J. Trump officially sworn-in as the forty-fifth President of the United States, the majority of Alabama’s congressional delegation is eager to work with the new unified Republican government. After successfully stonewalling the majority of former President Barack Obama’s legislative agenda, Alabama Republicans are excited to finally have a president they can work with.

“As our 45th President takes office, I look forward to working with him and all of my colleagues to provide leadership for our nation,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). “There are many challenges ahead, and it is time to get to work on behalf of the American people.”

Sen. Shelby will likely be Alabama’s lone Senator for an interim period, as Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) is expected to be confirmed as Trump’s Attorney General. Sessions was Trump’s biggest early supporter and the first U.S. Senator to officially endorse him.

“Today [Friday] marks the start of a new era for our country,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL1). “President Trump outlined a clear vision for our country with a focus on supporting American workers and rebuilding the American dream. We face many serious challenges, but also exciting opportunities. I stand ready to work alongside President Trump and Vice President Pence to turn our country around.”

In a post on her Facebook page, Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL2) offered her vote of confidence in the new administration’s ability to accomplish its goals. “I congratulate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence upon taking the oath of office and offer them my prayers for wisdom and guidance as the new administration takes hold,” she wrote. “There is so much to be done to get our country back on track, and I’m confident Congress and the Trump-Pence Administration will be able to work together to deliver results on behalf of the American people.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL5) was adamant that Trump must fulfill his campaign promises that made his campaign so engaging. “President Trump gave a great speech. As President Trump noted, ‘The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action,'” Brooks said. “I eagerly look forward to helping President Trump fulfill his campaign and inauguration speech promises by voting on legislation to repeal ObamaCare, make Mexico pay for an impenetrable border security wall, and restore America’s military and international reputation to greatness.”

Alabama’s most junior member, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL6), offered a more historical take. “This Administration has the opportunity to lead our country with dignity and to uphold the Constitution as our Founding Fathers intended almost 230 years ago. I look forward to working closely with President Trump and his Administration as we Make America Great Again,” he said in a statement. “I was encouraged by President Trump’s commitment to keep his campaign promises, especially in regard to his commitment to American workers and families. I look forward to working with his administration to keep our promises to the American people to get our country back on the right track.”

