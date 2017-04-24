Alabama Auditor delivers positive report for two of four Bentley exit audits

Audits conducted in the wake of Robert Bentley’s resignation have returned all-clear, according to Alabama Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Zeigler’s office informed now-Governor Kay Ivey that no items are missing from the state capitol or the historic Governor’s Mansion. In total, he has reported that more than 500 state assets are accounted for, totaling over $1.13 million in value.

The Auditor’s Office has not yet conducted audits on the governor’s mansion at the Blount estate in East Montgomery or the “Governor’s Mansion at the Gulf.” Both are expected to be completed this week.

Once the audits are complete, Governor Ivey will be responsible for the safe-keeping of all items.

Zeigler’s series of audits have already proven fruitful. Last week, he announced that he had located “Wanda’s Desk”- an infamous piece of furniture that had taken center stage in the Bentley corruption scandal.

“Wanda’s Desk” first appeared in a recording released by Yellowhammer News, in which the former governor references a past encounter with alleged mistress Rebekah Mason. While on the phone with Mason, he says if they are going to do “that” again, they will need to start locking the door and also consider moving the desk further away. He was presumably referencing executive assistant Wanda Kelly, whose Capitol office was just outside of the Governor’s.

Zeigler said the furniture had been moves six times since being near the governor’s office, and is now in use by a policy adviser in the Capitol.

“It was in storage for a while, for no apparent reason,” he said.