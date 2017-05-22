Alabama airport to receive millions for structural improvements

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile Airport Authority will receive $2.2 million for structural improvements thanks to a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation. USDOT’s grant is part of its Airport Improvement Program, which will directly benefit the Mobile Regional Airport in South Alabama.

The distribution of the money is overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, and it is intended to improve the facility’s runway conditions. It will also provide for a new new aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle.

The AIP was established in 1982 and is designed to promote safety and efficiency in the nation’s airports. The money for the program comes from taxes levied on airplane tickets and jet fuel.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee noted that improvement of infrastructure can have a corresponding effect on economic development. “Airport infrastructure directly impacts safety and efficiency, as well as economic competitiveness in communities,” Shelby said. “Mobile’s airport will see long-term benefits from this grant funding, which will improve aviation services that are important to businesses and residents of South Alabama.”

Owned and operated by the Mobile Airport Authority, the Mobile Regional Airport serves both pedestrian and military aircraft. Its top domestic non-stop flight destinations include Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Chicago.