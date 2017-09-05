AG Jeff Sessions Shows His Support For Law Enforcement While In Orange Beach

Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore

As reported by WKRG News, last Friday marked the return of one of Alabama’s favorite sons, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

As part of his pledge to be the “law and order administration” Sessions visited Orange Beach to address the serious crime threats facing Alabama and the country.

In his speech to a crowded room of law enforcement officials, the Attorney General said: “We’re facing an increase in violent crime, a rise in criminal gangs, the threat of terrorism, and an unprecedented drug epidemic.”

He also made it clear that America’s opioid epidemic is another problem that is central to his list of priorities. Not detached from the individual instances of “pill mill” doctors in Alabama, Sessions touched on the recent arrest of two Alabama doctors—Xiulu Ryan and John Patrick Couch—who were recently arrested for negligently distributing narcotics to their patients.

His speech also made it clear that the White House supports the thin blue line, by saying “We will always have your back and you will always have our thanks.”

  • RevHank

    How about protecting children? Will he charge clerics and bishops who aid in the sexual molestation of children? History says, “No”. Will he protect the voting rights of all US citizens? History says, “No”. Will he support the white supremacist movement? History says, “Yes.”

  • Richard Karkkainen

    American middle class children have dreams that liberal progressives have ignored and belittled.

  • Scott Ransom

    The Drug epidemic would be helped Greatly if he would wake up and just look at the statistics in states who have Medical Marijuana. Then parents with kids who have seizures wouldn’t have to destroy their life’s moving to other states, instead of 6 weeks of Percocets 6 weeks of M.M. or for insomnia instead of Ambien M.M. not ZANEX – M.M. P.T.S.D M.M. about 100 more examples but the key point here is ALL these drugs I have listed would be replaced with Medical Marijuana and Major Pharmacuetical companies would lose their addicts. That’s the problem!