AG Jeff Sessions Shows His Support For Law Enforcement While In Orange Beach

As reported by WKRG News, last Friday marked the return of one of Alabama’s favorite sons, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

As part of his pledge to be the “law and order administration” Sessions visited Orange Beach to address the serious crime threats facing Alabama and the country.

In his speech to a crowded room of law enforcement officials, the Attorney General said: “We’re facing an increase in violent crime, a rise in criminal gangs, the threat of terrorism, and an unprecedented drug epidemic.”

He also made it clear that America’s opioid epidemic is another problem that is central to his list of priorities. Not detached from the individual instances of “pill mill” doctors in Alabama, Sessions touched on the recent arrest of two Alabama doctors—Xiulu Ryan and John Patrick Couch—who were recently arrested for negligently distributing narcotics to their patients.

His speech also made it clear that the White House supports the thin blue line, by saying “We will always have your back and you will always have our thanks.”