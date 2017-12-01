Jimmy Kimmel says he’s coming to Alabama with ‘a team of high school cheerleaders’ to fight Roy Moore ‘in a mall’ after comedian disrupts Theodore rally

It’s come to this, Alabama: Jimmy Kimmel said he’s ready to fly down to Alabama and have a fist fight with Roy Moore.

Why is this happening? The judge and the late night comedian began a war of words after one of Kimmel’s writers mocked Moore at a rally Wednesday night at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore.

Moore wasn’t happy about the show of disrespect, and called-out Kimmel on Twitter.

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Kimmel responded during his monologue Thursday night:

Key quotes:

— “What I’m going to do is — I think you’re going to like this, Roy. I’m going to come to Gadsden, Alabama, with a team of high school cheerleaders, OK? We’ll meet you at the mall. Don’t worry, I can get you in.”

— “If you’re open to it, when we sit down, I will share with you what I learned at my church. At my church, forcing yourself on underage girls is a no-no.”

— “Maybe you say come to Alabama and do it man to man, maybe you’re challenging me to a fight, which is kind of what it sounds like. If you are, I accept, by the way. I accept that invitation.”

Here’s video from the rally that touched-off their spat.

Get use to this, folks. We’re going to see much more of this ridiculousness if we elect Moore to the U.S. Senate.