Newest Stories

Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad 10 mins ago / Sponsored
Husband of Alabama online exhibitionist indicted in killing 40 mins ago / News
Despite what Washington Post writer says, Down Syndrome children are only undesirable to selfish, arrogant people 1 hour ago / Opinion
Pay raise for Alabama school employees approved by lawmakers 2 hours ago / News
Believe it or not, here’s how American liberals and conservatives share a common foundation 2 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Senate delays vote on power of lieutenant governor 3 hours ago / News
Sheriff: Alabama boy takes father’s SUV, runs out of gas 4 hours ago / News
Univision’s The Root: Alabama Sen. Doug Jones ‘just screwed black voters’ 4 hours ago / News
Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: ‘Bama lawmaker believes women are ‘scared of guns,’ Trump sanctions Russia, UAB shooter identified, and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses GOP loss in Pennsylvania, Trump in California and Alabama’s governor’s race on WYDE’s ‘The Line’ 5 hours ago / Radio
Alabama House passes juvenile justice reform bill 6 hours ago / News
How Opelika became Alabama’s gold standard for small-town downtown revitalization 6 hours ago / Feature
Man convicted of killing carnival boss executed in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
The conservative alternative to Martha Roby gains momentum as Terry Everett, lawmakers endorse Barry Moore 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama State Legislature update: School budget, school guns — and daylight saving time 8 hours ago / News
The Latest: Alabama man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self 21 hours ago / News
Dr. Patti Dare is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 21 hours ago / Feature
Alabama lawmakers vote to give oversight over faith-based daycares 22 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Shelby speaks on bill to reform harmful Dodd-Frank regulations, improve economy 22 hours ago / News
2 hours ago

Pay raise for Alabama school employees approved by lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.

The Alabama Senate voted 29-0 Thursday for the pay raise in the education budget for the next fiscal year.

The total $6.7 billion budget included a controversial $1.2 million boost to Alabama State University to offset the damage of a finance investigation that found no wrongdoing. It also added $18 million to expand the state’s pre-kindergarten program.

Gov. Kay Ivey called for a teacher pay increase in her State of the State speech at the start of the session.

The amended bill returns to the House for a final vote.

The legislature also approved a 3 percent raise for state employees and a one-time bonus for retirees this year.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

array(1) {
  [0]=>
  int(66731)
}
10 mins ago

Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad

Governor Kay Ivey is hitting the airwaves across Alabama with her first television ad.

The spot, titled “Three Hours,” touts the record breaking job growth she’s overseen during her first year in office.

Governor Ivey is a conservative fighter who stands by her beliefs: faith in God, protecting innocent life, defending Second Amendment rights, and standing up for Alabama families.

Visit Governor Ivey’s website , like her Facebook page, and join her email newsletter to stay updated on her latest campaign activities and learn more about all she’s done to steady the ship of state and continue creating jobs here in Alabama!

(Paid for by Kay Ivey for Governor, PO Box 966, Montgomery, AL 36101)

1

Show less
40 mins ago

Husband of Alabama online exhibitionist indicted in killing

The husband of a suburban mom who lived a double life as an online exhibitionist has been indicted in her death.

A court document filed Thursday shows 44-year-old William Jeffrey West is charged with murder in the slaying of Kathleen Dawn West.

The 42-year-old woman’s partially clothed body was found in the street outside their home in Calera, Alabama, in January.

72
Keep reading 72 WORDS

The indictment accuses West of killing the woman by hitting her with a bottle. A defense lawyer says West is innocent and will fight the charge.

The woman posted sexy photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.

Defense attorney John Robbins says West knew about his wife’s activities and wasn’t angry.

West is jailed with bond set at $500,000.

(Image: Kathleen Dawn West/Facebook)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
1 hour ago

Despite what Washington Post writer says, Down Syndrome children are only undesirable to selfish, arrogant people


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

EDITORIAL SAYS ABORTING DOWN SYNDROME CHILDREN IS “FOR THEIR OWN GOOD”

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, just this past weekend, The Washington Post ran an editorial. It was written by abortion advocate, Ruth Marcus. She argues in this piece that women should have the right to abort a baby with Down Syndrome. “Those babies need to be eliminated because they are, through bad eugenics, undesirable humans from the gene pool. It’s for their own good,” she says.

Marcus is being heralded as brave and thought-provoking for her approach, which argues that both families and those with Down Syndrome would be better off if the condition was simply eradicated through selective termination.

DR. REEDER: Tom, this follows on some other programs that we’ve done where we’ve noticed that Denmark, and Iceland and other places are heralding the fact that they have eradicated Down Syndrome in their population. What they’re saying is, with the screening process in pregnancy, when they spot the possibly Down Syndrome child, now the social pressures and desires are, “Just go ahead and eradicate the child.” Just as this Ruth Marcus says, “The child is ‘undesirable.’” Undesirable because of its median cognitive ability.

1417
Keep reading 1417 WORDS


DOWN SYNDROME CHILDREN ARE HAPPY PEOPLE DESPITE DELAYED COGNITION

I have to confess that I have asked the Lord continually in my life, “Please allow me to hate sin but never hate sinners; to go after the issues in public policy in a way that exalts what is right and good and beautiful and true, but to do so in as much of a loving way as possible.” At Briarwood, where I serve the Lord, I had the opportunities in the hallways in the lobby to speak to three Down Syndrome children.

One of them is a boy that comes up to me almost every Sunday and, yes, cognitively, there are some serious challenges, but when I talk to him about Jesus, he understands. It’s hard for me to tell you how loving this young boy is.

I’m just going to be blunt on this: they’re undesirable for only selfish, arrogant people. Is it a challenge? Yes. Would anyone choose to want the challenge? Not necessarily, but when it comes in the hands of a sovereign God, we find out that God is actually doing something in us greater than what He’s doing in that child.

I love to see the 26 high school kids who volunteer to be a buddy to one of them so these children can go to a Sunday School. And I watch what happens in those high school kids’ lives. I watch what happens in the lives of parents when they finally found out, “Oh, the church really does make room for us.” I watch what they do as they work through, “How am I going to take care of this child in their older age? How are we going to work out their situation and begin to solve those problems together as a family?”

WHO DECIDES WHAT HUMANS ARE DESIRABLE?

I am fully aware of the challenges. I am also fully aware of the unbelievable blessings that I have seen occasioned by the presence of these children and literally brought by the way they live their lives in the sweetness, the insights and the beauty that they bring. And this notion that, “We need to eradicate them; they are undesirable,” probably those that don’t desire them are much more undesirable to me than these children are.

These children are desirable. They are not something that should be cast off due to the imperfections in a fallen world that has shown up in their physical makeup. And it’s amazing now what has been done so that these Down Syndrome children can function but, beyond that, these are children made in the image of God.

I pity the nation that has killed them out of their demographic population. In fact, I would find such a nation undesirable to live in.

WRITER CLAIMS “BETTER OFF DEAD” DESPITE OVERWHELMING LIFE SATISFACTION?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, Ruth Marcus goes on to say that these individuals with Down Syndrome, they would be better off — let me put it bluntly — she’s saying they would be better off dead. And yet a 2011 study found that 99% of people with Down Syndrome over the age of 12 said they were happy with their lives, 99% said they loved their families, 97% said they liked their brothers and sisters, 86% felt they could make friends easily.

DR. REEDER: Tom, go and take those percentages where they’ve talked to these Down Syndrome children — 95%, 97%, 99% love my siblings, love my parents, love my family — now go ask those same questions to the “desirable” family.

I would say to you someone that loves their siblings, loves their parents, loves being in the family, well, I would suggest to you that person is desirable, maybe more desirable than the mentality and the hardness of heart of those who would be in a family and want to kill such children.

By the way, I will give her credit for being honest — she has said, “We need to kill them. For their own sake, we need to kill them because they are not desirable and they don’t have lives worth living.” Well, I would suggest to you they have enormously blessed lives and they are an enormous blessing in the lives of others, but that’s not why I argue it.

DIGNITY IS GOD-GIVEN

I argue it because here is exactly where we’ve come to in a secular society in which the sovereign self decides what is right and what is wrong instead of a society that is “under God” and a sovereign God gives us His ethical absolutes which is “You shall not murder,” which is “Every man and woman, boy and girl are made in the image of God.” And no matter what they are facing — spiritually, socially, psychologically, physically, medically — they are made in the image of God and their dignity is intrinsic because of that.

Their dignity is not assigned by an editorial writer who determines who is desirable and who is not desirable based upon the metrics that she has embraced in the arrogance of the sovereign self. Folks, that’s what you’re facing. That’s why we do Today in Perspective. Are we going to have a world and life view that you read through the lenses of sovereign God with ethical absolutes that are consistent with the character of God and are consistent with the law of God or are we going to have a society of secular humanism where the sovereign self will make the determination what is desirable and what is not desirable?

She’s actually as honest as Margaret Sanger, who wanted to eradicate the population of the unwanted minorities. “We don’t need them. We don’t want them. They’re not desirable. And, by the way, we really don’t think their life is worth living so let’s remove them.”

“Yes,” she said, “You may think me selfish; you may think me evil,” — yes, ma’am, I do believe what you’re saying is selfish; I do believe what you’re saying is evil. I will take the rationality of a Down Syndrome child the way that person treats other people as opposed to the way you treat other people. Watch them run up and hug you. Watch as you would have them destroyed in the womb.

REST OF THE WORLD SEES RESULTS OF “ELIMINATING” LESS DESIRABLE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, is it much of a leap: let’s get rid of people that we think are less desirable who perhaps don’t share the same convictions we have?

DR. REEDER: Before long, you’ve got the “choice” that you may eradicate the undesirable to the fascist mandate. For instance, China — China mandates the one-child policy. In China, guess what? Women are not as desirable, girls are not as desirable as boys.

Right now, Armenia, one study has said that we have lost 200 million more girls to abortion screening than boys that have been put to death because the boy was considered, in most of these cultures, more desirable. Now you’ve got cultures in which you’ve got all these guys but there’s nobody for them to married because the undesirable ones, the women, have been destroyed.

I’m sure that Ruth Marcus would not call women undesirable. You have exalted the sovereign self over life and you can take the life that you deem undesirable, then why can’t they do it?

But I would prefer a Biblical world and life view that says this: every life is desirable. These lives are made in the image of God. Now we need to bring the providential blessings of God into those lives and you will find out those lives will probably bring providential blessings to you.

THESE CHILDREN, LIKE ALL PEOPLE, ARE GIFTS FROM GOD

Those Down Syndrome kids, I’ll tell you what they are — they are a gift from God. I have seen the blessing in the lives of families when these children that they would not have chosen to be born in terms of how they would have designed their child, but when God’s design showed up and the sovereign hand of God, I have seen the blessing that these Down Syndrome children bring.

Grace is greater than sin and the grace of God can overcome even the challenging effects of sin in a broken world.

(Image: Public Domain Pictures)

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin. Jessica is editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News. Jessica has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Show less
2 hours ago

Believe it or not, here’s how American liberals and conservatives share a common foundation

Political discussion in the United States is often framed by party allegiance.

When people are asked to explain the rationale behind their choice to identify with a specific party, however, they often cannot give an answer beyond listing particular positions that they support or oppose.

While an understanding of specific policies is important, limiting debate to the realm of policy misses out on the deeper questions that lie at the heart of any political society.

694
Keep reading 694 WORDS

Ultimately, politics is more than just a set of proposals; it reflects fundamental principles that derive from the values that an individual or society holds. In an increasingly polarized world, understanding the central principles of political philosophy is more important than ever, as they not only provide markers for navigating the policy sphere, but also enable fruitful debate between people regardless of their political viewpoint.

In the United States, the core principles that shape political debate stem from the philosophy of liberalism (also known today as classical liberalism).

Although the term “liberal” is now typically associated with the Democratic party, that has not always been the case. The current usage of terms such as “liberal” and “conservative” as indicators of party affiliation is a relatively recent phenomenon.

Liberalism is a political philosophy organized around the individual. In contrast to earlier conceptions of society, which were structured around heredity and social status, liberalism views the individual as the fundamental building block of society. Thus, the structures in a liberal political system are designed to promote individual liberty by limiting government, protecting private property, and promoting capitalism, an economic system that allows the free participation of individuals in the marketplace.

These ideas were central to the American Revolution and codified in the U.S. Constitution, particularly in the Bill of Rights.

While the merit of these principles seems obvious to Americans today, it was not necessarily the case at the time of the American Revolution and the years that followed. In fact, for the first half of the 1800s, liberalism was considered a radical ideology, one that spurred a series of revolutions across Europe and South America.

Initially, “conservatives” opposed these revolutions, as they challenged the more traditional understanding of society that was symbolized by the monarchy and aristocracy. Over time, however, the liberals gradually won out, and by the late-1800s, liberalism (along with capitalism) had become the primary political/economic system in the Western world. The spread of liberalism also coincided with the Industrial Revolution, generating tremendous increases in economic productivity.

It was not until the twentieth century that the terms liberal and conservative took on their modern connotations. By the 1900s, the distribution of wealth that had resulted from the Industrial Revolution was far from equal, with capital highly concentrated in the hands of a few while workers endured horrible working conditions for meager pay.

The Great Depression also caused many to doubt the stability of the free-market, as millions were put out of work and economic productivity ground to a halt. Some liberals began to question these developments, arguing that liberalism was failing to provide the freedom and prosperity that it had promised.

These liberals argued that the government, instead of allowing the market to operate freely, should work to regulate and reform the marketplace in order to secure greater liberty and equality for the working class, and became known as progressives.

These progressives were also referred to as “reform liberals,” because they advocated for a new understanding of liberalism. Those who opposed this shift were called “conservatives”, since they adhered to the free-market principles of “classical” liberalism. This shift (among others) would result in the political divisions that persist today, with progressives associating with the Democrats and conservatives with the Republicans.

Even such a cursory overview can shed some light on the current political climate. Despite the vitriol and disagreements that characterize political debate (on both sides), it is important to remember that modern liberals and conservatives ultimately share the same basic commitment to a democratic form of government that exists to serve the people, a notion that was key to America’s founding.

While the disagreements between liberals and conservatives are by no means insignificant, having a shared foundation makes conversation possible. Dialogue between diverse viewpoints is necessary for the functioning of a democratic republic.

Without a proper understanding of the underlying principles, politics can quickly devolve into a chaos of competing policies with no real connection to the values that are held by the society. Thus, it is crucial to understand political philosophy, not only to better grasp matters of policy, but also to foster a vibrant political community.

(Image: File)

Andrew Sasser, a native of Decatur, is a policy fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute.

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama Senate delays vote on power of lieutenant governor

A proposal to strip the powers of Alabama’s lieutenant governor was delayed Thursday in the state Senate.

The proposed constitutional amendment would remove the lieutenant governor as Senate president and make the primary responsibility of the position to succeed the governor if he or she resigns, is impeached or dies. It would also require the lieutenant governor to run on the governor’s ticket.

The Senate voted to carry over the bill, meaning it could come up for debate again on Tuesday.

196
Keep reading 196 WORDS

Sen. Gerald Dial, the Republican sponsor, said Thursday that previous lieutenant governors have abused the position.

“Everyone spends our taxpayer money sitting in that office running for governor,” Dial said.

Critics questioned what the point of the job would be if its powers were stripped.

“Would there be any other purpose to this position other than to wait for the governor to die or be impeached?” said Sen. Phil Williams, a Republican. “I feel like we’re creating a hollow position.”

Gov. Kay Ivey has spoken out against the bill. She most recently held the position of lieutenant governor and became governor last year after former Gov. Robert Bentley quit amid a sex scandal with an aide.

The lieutenant governor’s position is currently vacant. Republicans Will Ainsworth, Twinkle Cavanaugh and Rusty Glover and Democrat Will Boyd are running to fill it this year. Ainsworth condemned the constitutional amendment.

“It would stop all power,” Ainsworth said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh said the bill was a priority, although it faces a tight deadline for passage in the House before the session finishes at the end of March. If passed, voters would decide whether to change the constitution.

(Image: Rep. Will Ainsworth & Gerald Dial)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less