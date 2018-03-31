Newest Stories

Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet? 2 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session 3 hours ago / News Release
UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium 3 hours ago / Radio
David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program 6 hours ago / outdoors
Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’ 19 hours ago / News
Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised? 19 hours ago / Sponsored
2 officers injured in Alabama crash while responding to call 20 hours ago / News
The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress 20 hours ago / Analysis
Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Police: Trooper rear-ended Alabamian’s tractor-trailer in fatal crash 21 hours ago / News
Alabama House Republican Caucus enacts all items in its 2018 ‘Flag, Family, and Country’ legislative agenda 21 hours ago / News Release
Worker pleads guilty to pollution violation in Gulf blast 22 hours ago / News
Alabama ex-band director accused of touching student’s buttocks 23 hours ago / News
We must not sacrifice consistent morality for political pragmatism 23 hours ago / Opinion
Judge: Return Chinese drywall lawsuits to original states, including Alabama 24 hours ago / News
How Christ’s resurrection makes politics better 1 day ago / Opinion
Auburn point guard Davion Mitchell transferring 1 day ago / News
Alabama woman sentenced for robbing Mississippi post office 1 day ago / News
Good grief! Now government has snitches in your kids’ dental office? 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama State Legislature passes Jobs Enhancement Act, provides clarity to state’s economic developers 1 day ago / News Release
2 hours ago

Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet?

The last man standing between the U.S. and war with Iran may be a four-star general affectionately known to his Marines as “Mad Dog.”

Gen. James Mattis, the secretary of defense, appears to be the last man in the Situation Room who believes the Iran nuclear deal may be worth preserving and that war with Iran is a dreadful idea.

Yet, other than Mattis, President Donald Trump seems to be creating a war cabinet.

Trump himself has pledged to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal — “the worst deal ever” — and reimpose sanctions in May.

His new national security adviser John Bolton, who wrote an op-ed titled “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran,” has called for preemptive strikes and “regime change.”

Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo calls Iran “a thuggish police state,” a “despotic theocracy,” and “the vanguard of a pernicious empire that is expanding its power and influence across the Middle East.”

Trump’s favorite Arab ruler, 32-year-old Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei “the Hitler of the Middle East.”

Bibi Netanyahu is monomaniacal on Iran, calling the nuclear deal a threat to Israel’s survival and Iran “the greatest threat to our world.”

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoes them all.

Yet Iran appears not to want a war. U.N. inspectors routinely confirm that Iran is strictly abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.

While U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf often encountered Iranian “fast attack” boats and drones between January 2016 and August 2017, that has stopped. Vessels of both nations have operated virtually without incident.

What would be the result of Trump’s trashing of the nuclear deal?

First would be the isolation of the United States.

China and Russia would not abrogate the deal but would welcome Iran into their camp. England, France and Germany would have to choose between the deal and the U.S. And if Airbus were obligated to spurn Iran’s orders for hundreds of new planes, how would that sit with the Europeans?

How would North Korea react if the U.S. trashed a deal where Iran, after accepting severe restrictions on its nuclear program and allowing intrusive inspections, were cheated of the benefits the Americans promised?

Why would Pyongyang, having seen us attack Iraq, which had no WMD, and Libya, which had given up its WMD to mollify us, ever consider given up its nuclear weapons — especially after seeing the leaders of both nations executed?
And, should the five other signatories to the Iran deal continue with it despite us, and Iran agree to abide by its terms, what do we do then?

Find a casus belli to go to war? Why? How does Iran threaten us?

A war, which would involve U.S. warships against swarms of Iranian torpedo boats could shut down the Persian Gulf to oil traffic and produce a crisis in the global economy. Anti-American Shiite jihadists in Beirut, Baghdad and Bahrain could attack U.S. civilian and military personnel.

As the Army and Marine Corps do not have the troops to invade and occupy Iran, would we have to reinstate the draft?
And if we decided to blockade and bomb Iran, we would have to take out all its anti-ship missiles, submarines, navy, air force, ballistic missiles and air defense system.

And would not a pre-emptive strike on Iran unite its people in hatred of us, just as Japan’s pre-emptive strike on Pearl Harbor united us in a determination to annihilate her empire?

What would the Dow Jones average look like after an attack on Iran?

Trump was nominated because he promised to keep us out of stupid wars like those into which folks like John Bolton and the Bush Republicans plunged us.

After 17 years, we are still mired in Afghanistan, trying to keep the Taliban we overthrew in 2001 from returning to Kabul. Following our 2003 invasion, Iraq, once a bulwark against Iran, became a Shiite ally of Iran.

The rebels we supported in Syria have been routed. And Bashar Assad — thanks to backing from Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias from the Middle East and Central Asia — has secured his throne.

The Kurds who trusted us have been hammered by our NATO ally Turkey in Syria, and by the Iraqi Army we trained in Iraq.

What is Trump, who assured us there would be no more stupid wars, thinking? Truman and LBJ got us into wars they could not end, and both lost their presidencies. Eisenhower and Nixon ended those wars and were rewarded with landslides.

After his smashing victory in Desert Storm, Bush I was denied a second term. After invading Iraq, Bush II lost both houses of Congress in 2006, and his party lost the presidency in 2008 to the antiwar Barack Obama.

Once Trump seemed to understand this history.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

(Creators, copyright 2018)

print

3 hours ago

Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan made the following statement regarding the Alabama Republican Caucus’ positive progress during the 2018 legislative session:

“We are proud that our Alabama Republican legislators worked so well together this session to pass legislation that will greatly benefit our state. We are thankful for Governor Ivey’s leadership in partnering with our legislature to make sure our state reaches its maximum potential. From historic middle-class tax cuts to teacher pay raises, our Republican legislators have worked hard to improve the quality of life for countless Alabamians.”

242
Keep reading 242 WORDS

This year Alabama Republicans led the way to pass the following pieces of legislation:

— The first tax cut for middle-class Alabamians since 2008
— The largest state education budget since 2006
— A 2.5% pay raise for teachers
— The first state employee pay raise in a decade
— The Parks for Patriots Act which welcomes Alabama veterans to state parks for no charge
— The Alabama Rural Broadband Act which expands broadband services in rural Alabama
— The Alabama Data Breach Notification Act which requires private companies and state agencies to report data breaches to consumers
— The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, (announced by Governor Ivey in her State of the State address) to be built in Huntsville, AL
— The 2019 Alabama State Budget which: ‘increases funds for prisons and state troopers, and protects taxpayers by avoiding any new taxes’

“These legislative acts are an example of the many reasons we must keep a Republican majority in the state house and senate. Alabama voters will remember lower taxes, technology advances, better education and fiscally conservative budgets when they head to the polls this November. We look forward to watching our GOP team continue to serve our citizens as they strive to make our state a better place to live and call home. As we close this chapter of 2018 and journey toward a busy election season, we will keep our vision clear and move ahead with a determination to be a party of purpose and strength.”

Show less
3 hours ago

UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium

After the Birmingham City Council voted to approve the new stadium, former UAB TrailBlazer player Tim Alexander explained to the guys on The Ford Faction what it means for the city.

“I’m excited about the stadium coming, I’m excited about the BJCC renovations to enlarge and increase Birmingham,” Alexander said. “Every day we get ready to go out there and have a great practice … we let the world know that it’s not just about UAB, it’s about Birmingham. What’s great for one is great for both.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

1

Show less
6 hours ago

David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program

Those who wonder why anglers off Alabama catch more than 30 percent of the red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico despite having only 53 miles of coastline should have attended the Red Snapper Conference in Mobile last week.

The key to Alabama’s phenomenal red snapper fishing is the more than 1,000 square miles just off the coast that are designated artificial reef zones.

During the day-long conference, numerous scientists and fisheries biologists discussed reef fish management, habitat requirements, red snapper and triggerfish recruitment and growth. All those components are tied to Alabama’s reef zones.

Craig Newton, Alabama Marine Resources Division’s Artificial Reefs Program Coordinator, provided those in attendance a comprehensive look at the state’s artificial reefs program, from its unofficial start to today’s highly regulated deployment protocols.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, formerly the Marine Resources Director, said Alabama has the largest artificial reef system in the country and has created noticeable improvements in the fishery.

“I went to work on a charter boat when I was 14 years old,” Blankenship said. “If we caught a red snapper that weighed 5 pounds, that was a big red snapper. If you caught one that weighed 10 pounds, you took a picture with it. If you caught one that weighed 20 pounds, your picture ended up in the paper and in the red snapper fishing hall of fame. That was a big fish.”

A massive reef-building program occurred after that, and anglers continue to enjoy the results of the widespread habitat enhancements.

“We build reefs with money from CIAP (Coastal Impact Assistance Program), Sport Fish Restoration and other sources,” Blankenship said. “Over the last few years, we’ve gotten money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation from the Deepwater Horizon criminal fines, and we’ve built several hundred reefs with that money. We’ve created seven new reef zones within our 9-mile state waters boundary. We’ve built more than 30 inshore reefs. So, reef-building has been, and continues to be, extremely important to our state. Because of that, we have such a great red snapper fishery.”

Blankenship pointed out the extensive research being done in the Alabama reef zones by the University of South Alabama (USA), Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Auburn University.

“Dr. (Bob) Shipp is here today,” Blankenship said of the professor emeritus at USA’s Marine Sciences Department. “He was doing red snapper science before reef-fish research was in vogue. We’re blessed to have such great academics in the state to do this work.

“We’ve spent a lot of money and emphasis on red snapper research. We want not only to show we have the largest artificial reef system in the country. We also want to show how those reefs produce such a great fishery here in our state. Like I said, I remember what it was like to go out and catch small fish, a few fish. Now you can’t wet a hook without catching red snapper, big red snapper. The average weight of snapper in the charter fleet now is about 10 pounds. Having a robust reef fishery is extremely important to the economy of the state.”

Newton said the artificial reef story off Alabama started in 1953 when 200 car bodies were cabled together and deployed in two segments by the Orange Beach and Dauphin Island fishing communities. In 1961, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designated the “Snapper Banks” as the first artificial reef zones off Alabama.

The first deployment by the Conservation Department occurred when five 415-foot Liberty ships, known as the Ghost Fleet in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, were hauled offshore and sunk in 1974.

The Marine Resources Division (MRD) strategy then changed to creating artificial reef zones instead of individual reef sites. The Corps permitted the first reef zone of 364 square miles in 1978. This is the first area where individuals could deploy MRD-approved reef material.

“What’s unique about this is these privately deployed reefs remain unpublished,” Newton said.

The Hugh Swingle reef zone of 86 square miles followed before another expansion occurred in 1989 with another 245-square-mile reef zone. In a program called Reef-Ex, 100 M60 decommissioned battle tanks were thoroughly cleaned and deployed in the Gulf for reefs in 1993. The Corps granted another expansion in 1997 with a permit for 336 square miles for reef zones. MRD teamed with the Orange Beach Fishing Association on the Red Snapper World Championship from 2004 through 2007 to deploy about 1,000 artificial reefs.

Since then, the focus has moved to nearshore with a 1.6-square-mile zone permitted just inside the 3-mile state boundary.

The latest artificial reef zones were permitted last year. A total of 30 square miles inside the 9-mile boundary for reef fish management was approved after an arduous permitting process.

Newton said acquiring a permit for reef zones from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has grown increasingly more complex through the years.

“Historically, it was relatively easy to get a permit,” he said. “You outlined the size and goals of the reefs. Several months later you got a permit. Quite a few things have changed since then.”

Now a reef zone permit application must go to the Corps of Engineers and ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) for consideration. The application must include detailed construction techniques and methods as well as defined boundaries. A 30-day public comment period required by the Corps is followed by an additional 15-day comment period for ADEM.

Because these are federally authorized permits, they also fall under the National Historical Preservation Act, which is the costliest factor in the permitting process.

“We’re required to have a marine archeologist in all aspects of performing a Phase 1 archeological survey,” Newton said. “We have to use multiple remote sensing techniques. We have to use side-scan sonar, a magnetometer and a sub-bottom profiler to identify not only archeological resources exposed on the sea bed, but those below the sea bed as well.

“We also have to prove the project doesn’t harm threatened or endangered species or compromise the critical habitat. The entire permitting process now takes from 20 to 42 months.”

The material allowed for reef deployment has changed significantly over the years as well. White appliances, like washing machines and refrigerators, are no longer used because they do not provide long-term stable structures. Vehicles and anything fiberglass are also banned. Now, material made of concrete, steel and natural rock are allowed. Chicken transport devices are used as well as concrete pyramids and other structures constructed specifically to provide the best habitat for reef fish.

The Rigs to Reefs program takes advantage of the federal “Idle Iron” regulations, which require oil and gas structures to be removed within five years of the last date of production. The reef program takes obsolete petroleum platforms and uses the structures for reefs.

“We have a diverse assemblage of reef types in our reef zones,” Newton said. “We have 1,282 reefs deployed by the state that are published in our reef program. What makes our reef zones unique is we have the permitted authorization to authorize the public to build their own reefs and the locations remain unpublished.

“We estimate there are more than 10,000 reefs off the shore of Alabama. About 12 percent of those structures are public reefs.”

Newton said about 42 percent of the reef structures are in the zones that have depths from 60 to 120 feet. About 28 percent of the reefs are in depths of 120 to 180 feet. Only 4 percent are deeper than 180 feet.

“What’s really important, you look at relative contribution of these artificial structures in deeper water,” he said. “We have very little natural bottom, natural rock, offshore of Alabama. The natural reefs we do have occur in these deeper waters. This aligns with our goals of avoiding natural reefs when we are deploying artificial reefs.”

Newton said a downward trend in reef deployment by the public coincides with the reduction in the public’s access to the fishery with the shorter and shorter seasons.

“From the mid 90s to the mid 2000s, we permitted about 1,000 reefs per year,” he said. “Now we’re permitting a fraction of that.”

When Marine Resources developed a model to look at the future of the reef system off Alabama, it provided a stark reality.

“What we see is the existing reefs are not going to last forever,” Newton said. “The usable life is about 10 years for regular structures, about 30 for the concrete pyramids. The model shows a steady decline of available habitat into the future. That is why it is imperative that we continue to build reefs on an ongoing basis.”

However, significant progress has been made recently in ending the extremely short federal red snapper seasons. If NOAA Fisheries approves an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) for the 2018 season, Alabama will receive just under one million pounds of red snapper allocation for a potential 47-day snapper season, which could be the catalyst to reverse the downward trend in private reef deployment. Marine Resources will host meetings in late April and early May to answer questions from the public if the EFP is approved.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

1

Show less
19 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’

GREENVILLE – On Thursday, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club and offered attendees an update on what was happening in Washington, D.C.

Among the topics were keeping the government funded, economic development, the soon-to-expire farm bill and infrastructure.

Following the event, Roby talked to Yellowhammer News about what she heard from constituents around the state, as the Greenville event was one of many like it that Roby had attended.

439
Keep reading 439 WORDS

“Honestly, I’ve been encouraged,” she said. “People have more confidence in our economy. People are excited about some of the policies we’ve been able to get across the finish line. Clearly, certainty in funding of our government, now having that passed us – I think that generally causes angst for people who are dependent on federal funds, whether it is the United States Military or anything else. So, I’ve been encouraged by hearing people’s comments. General about what’s happening in Washington, what’s next – a lot of folks are very interested in the infrastructure plan.”

“Again, the president has just laid out a framework,” she added. “So the devil is in the details on that, but I get a lot of questions about that.”

As for a specific infrastructure project, Roby stressed the importance of rural broadband.

“I think clearly, as I said earlier, having reliable roads, bridges, railways – that’s all very, very important to our ability to be able to create economic growth in our state,” Roby said. “I will tell you one of the biggest priorities and one of the things I think could be the most beneficial to the most people in our rural communities is access to broadband. And so, I would want to make sure that alongside basic infrastructure as we know it that that would be included in the conversation.”

Currently, Roby faces a crowded field for the Republican nomination, which includes Barry Moore, Bobby Bright, Rich Hobson and Tommy Amason.

Roby, who had faced competition for her party’s nod in past election cycles, declined to speculate why so many had lined up against her in this midterm election cycle.

“You know, look – I’m just focused on doing my job right now,” she said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve accomplished. As I said earlier, we’ve got priorities that we need to focus on right now. So again, when it comes to ensuring that our men and women who wear the uniform have what they need as we work toward this farm bill to ensure that we have strong federal agricultural policy for our country’s farmers, but mainly for Alabama’s agriculture and industry, which as you know is the number one industry in our states. And also continuing to work with leadership at the VA to make sure that we are providing the best quality health care that we can for our veterans in a timely fashion.”

“I have a full plate, and I’m focused on doing my job,” she added. “That’s where my efforts are right now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
19 hours ago

Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised?

Special Man Hour today! We are joined by, of course, Joel Blankenship with Xtreme Concepts, The Suit, and special guest Dr. Gina Loudon! We covered the wall, man movie of the week, the Sam-Zaction, and more!

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

1

Show less