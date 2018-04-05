Newest Stories

3 hours ago

Owners of 5 dogs who mauled Alabama woman to death charged

The owners of the dogs that mauled a woman whose death prompted legislation have been charged.
AL.com reports that 43-year-old Brian Keith Graden and 45-year-old Melody Ann Grader were booked Tuesday on charges of criminally negligent homicide and failure to immunize a pet for rabies. The Gradens owned the five dogs that fatally attacked 24-year-old Emily Colvin on Dec. 7 and injured another woman.

In February, Alabama lawmakers passed “Emily’s Law,” under which dog owners face harsh fines or prison time if their animals injure or kill another person. The Gradens could not be charged under that law, as it was passed after the Colvin’s death.

It’s unclear whether the Gradens have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Are economic developers lobbyists? What you need to know about Alabama’s most misunderstood ethics bill

Last week saw the end of the 2018 legislative session in Alabama, with the final days providing this year’s fill of political drama and heated debate. Perhaps the most controversial bill was the Legislature’s passage of a bill that distinguishes the role of economic developer in the state from that of lobbyist. This might be the most misunderstood issue seen in Alabama in quite some time, and if you rely on the opinion writers of the state for the facts surrounding this issue, then you’d be sure to believe that any legislator voting for its passage should be next in line for indictment.

Alabama has had no shortage of scandal surrounding governmental leaders, so it is understandable that any change to ethics laws should be scrutinized to ensure that all elected officials are held accountable.

If only HB317 had any effect on those laws, the rhetoric of the media would be warranted. Sadly, we live in a place where Chicken Little has been right too many times and Alabamians have seen the political characters in our story crash from the sky.

Here are the facts:

— When the newly elected Republican Legislature passed sweeping ethics reform in 2010, there were not many economic developers in the state who also considered themselves lobbyists.

— Traditionally speaking, and defined by the law, lobbying is described as “promoting, opposing or in any manner influencing the of legislation before any legislative body”.

— So, as far as the normal course of business goes for an economic developer, only in the event you are being paid to influence legislation would you be considered a lobbyist.

— However, section 36-25-1.1 of the Alabama Code states that “Lobbying includes promoting or attempting to influence the awarding of a grant or contract with any department or agency of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of state government.”  Theoretically, this language could mean that an expansive number of activities or roles are defined as “lobbying”, including those involved in incentivizing new jobs and investment.

— More notably, site selection consultants who represent the private companies looking to expand or locate to Alabama would fall into the category of lobbyist.  The implications here could be catastrophic to Alabama’s ability to compete for new jobs and investment.

— Once the question was raised, those in the profession did the right thing, they sought clarity from the Alabama Ethics Commission to determine how to define the act of lobbying for their professional community.

— After years of considering this topic, a draft opinion issued by the commission indicated that it was unclear on whether or not the profession should consider themselves lobbyists and further stated that the lack of clarity was certainly a problem under the current definition of the law.

Why the bill is necessary:

The current law defines terms in a way that creates more questions than it provides answers and the Alabama Ethics Commission was unwilling to clarify the terms and regulations that apply to this profession. The more than 500 economic developers in our state have been operating in a grey area for years, uncertain of their professional obligation to comply in part or whole with the current law.

Here’s why economic-developers-as-lobbyists doesn’t work:

Let’s say economic developers are defined as lobbyists who have to register any entity that pays them. For most, this would be the chamber of commerce or industrial development board that employs them.  Sounds simple, right? The group would fulfill the annual educational requirements of any lobbyist and continue to comply with the financial requirements associated with elected officials.  There is not one developer in the state who would object to that, right?  Wrong.

What about the group of consultants who shop for locations across the country?  Each one would have to register with the Ethics Commission by January 31st each year on the off chance they may have a project in Alabama, then make an extra trip to Montgomery to attend lobbyist training.  As a former site selector, I can assure you, when tasked with the process of elimination, any location that requires you to jump through these types of hoops gets chopped out of the gate.

The current code of nebulous ethics laws on the books today would further require disclosure of confidential project information that would preclude the process from taking root in Alabama.

So why are our headlines filled with new project announcements if economic developers can’t do their jobs?

Only recently have the scope of these concerns been called into question.  Alabama has been a leader in recruiting jobs and investment while operating under the assumption that those who are responsible for recruiting and expanding our economy are not considered lobbyists unless they are actively influencing legislation at the state level.  The law’s language had to be addressed and clarified or those headlines would be a thing of the past.  Without the passage of HB317, the clear-as-mud terms of the law and the Ethics Commission’s inability to provide clarity would be a sign to all those representing corporate investment that Alabama, once a major competitor, is now closed for business.

What now?

The new clarity in the law is not perfect, far from it.  But regardless of whether economic developers are considered lobbyists or not, elected officials still have to play by the same rules enacted in 2010.  Nothing has changed in that department.

To the members who sorted through the rhetoric and voted in favor of this bill, thank you for allowing those responsible for the good headlines to continue to do their jobs.  Perhaps this election cycle, instead of chastising those in the Legislature that have actually done something toward providing solutions, we should consider our votes for those who are willing, even temporarily, to solve the hard problems.

The Yellowhammer Multimedia Executive Board is comprised of the owners of the company.

4 hours ago

Facebook knows everything about us because we tell them everything about us

Facebook has had us all by the neck for a long time, and we’ve probably known it but just not wanted to admit it or consider the implications.

It’s had us by the neck, not because it’s an authoritarian company that wants to take advantage of people (although that may be true – I’m not really sure), but because we, the users, submit to it so willingly.

I am obviously generalizing but more than other poorly-formed generalizations – homeless people want to be homeless, and men care about the honeymoon but not the wedding – I think this one has serious merit.

We’ve all downloaded that Messenger app, against our very wills.

For casual scrollers, which most of us are most of the time, Facebooking is largely a habit, an unconscious exercise, an escape from immediate experience. It’s a way to share the details of your life, sure, but also a way to abstract it.

We tune in to tune out. Even though many of us use Facebook as a news aggregate and a forum for politico-social conversation, our primary reason for scrolling is the relative mindlessness of the activity, coupled with occasional positive reinforcement.

It is a bit frightening, though, the kind of trance it puts us all in. You’re putting up pictures of your naked children because they’re cute and innocent, without realizing that you’re putting up pictures of your naked children. You sync your contacts with your account for ease without realizing you’re giving them your grandmother’s address and phone number.

All of this to say, no wonder Facebook and other companies have access to all of our data. We give it to them willingly! We don’t read the Terms & Conditions. I thought about doing so before writing this piece but figured it would take too long.

As for Cambridge Analytica, the story is a bit different. If Zuckerberg is telling the truth, Cambridge Analytica took advantage of Facebook and broke the rules. Hopefully, the CEO will clarify everything under oath when he testifies before Congress next week.

In the meantime, be more conscious of your unconsciousness on the platform, and visit my Facebook page for more of my stories.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

4 hours ago

Gov. Kay Ivey: Putting faith first

My faith has always come first for me. From my earliest days on our family farm in lower Alabama, to my teenage years when I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior, and every single day since. That’s why as Governor, protecting religious freedom, and our values, remains my top priority. And make no mistake: our Christian values are under attack.

This week as Alabamians across the state gathered together to celebrate Easter with friends and family, I was reminded of the unique rights and freedoms the Constitution provide for us to openly express our faith.

These freedoms, however, shouldn’t be taken for granted; They did not come freely, and we must remain vigilant to preserve this precious liberty.

Nearly a year ago, I placed my hand on the Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution, and as your Governor, I’ve stood strong in my commitment.

When I accepted Christ as my Savior, I made a decision to follow Jesus and allow him to be Lord of my life. I understand first hand that faith in God is more than a set of beliefs, it’s a way of life. No law or government should ever stand in the way of that walk of faith.

As Governor, I am dedicated to ensuring your religious freedom is protected regardless of where you are – whether at church, your home or place of business. But we haven’t stopped there.

We know that an attack on a fellow American’s faith is an attack on our own, which is why Alabama joined together with other states to defend the right of every American to live out their faith.

As a pro-life conservative, I believe our Constitutional rights begin at conception. Fighting for our freedoms also means fighting to defend the unborn.

That’s why I supported President Trump’s action to rollback Obama-era regulations and stop the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortions. Prohibiting the use of Medicaid dollars for abortions or abortion-related services is another important step towards saving the unborn, and I will continue to defend those who can’t defend themselves.

Religious liberty is a founding principle of our nation, and as your Governor, I am working every day to protect those rights.

4 hours ago

Police: Alabama man found decomposing in home is homicide victim

Police say the death of a man found decomposing inside his Alabama home has been deemed a homicide.

Birmingham police Lt. Pete Williston tells AL.com that the body was discovered on the floor of the home Friday by family who hadn’t heard from the man in several days.

Williston says the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. The victim’s remains haven’t been positively confirmed, so his name has not been released.

Further details have not been released.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

It’s time for a special session on ethics

Alabama’s ethics laws are imperfect and always in flux. In just a few years, Alabama has seen the speaker, governor, and multiple other elected officials found guilty of ethics charges. But even with all of those victories, apparently, the law is still pretty weak. If you don’t think we need a special session on ethics, read the grand jury report and look at the gigantic gaping festering diseased holes in the current law:

— The ethics law does not cover non-spousal intimate or romantic relationships.

— The law authorizes the governor to appoint the secretary of law enforcement and does not prohibit the governor from initiating, directing, or receiving reports on criminal investigations for illegitimate political purposes.

— State law does not prohibit non-government personnel from performing the work of a public employee while receiving payment from a private entity for that work (so-called loaned executives), and there is a question whether the Ethics Act clearly covers such individuals.

Why this matters: In Alabama, the governor can be in a sexual relationship with his/her assistant, as long as they aren’t married, a power-broker can pay the assistant’s salary, and the governor can then interfere in any investigation into these matters. This is all legal. This is absolutely insane and unacceptable.

Governor Kay Ivey is currently being pummeled for not agreeing to debate her opponents. If she wants to change the subject she should call a special session of the Legislature and address these issues that the grand jury investigation has just raised.

The details:

— A special session in Alabama must be called by the governor and she must declare what the session is about in the “call”. Anything not listed can only be debated after a two-thirds vote of both chambers.

— The cost of a special session could be anywhere between $110,ooo and $320,828.

— Mason and Governor Bentley carried on an affair during the time Mason worked in his office, and used state resources to cover it up, but Bentley ended up cutting a deal and pleading to campaign finance violations.

— Rebekah Caldwell Mason was paid by the Alabama Council for Excellent Government to work in the governor’s office. This is legal.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

