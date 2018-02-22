Talladega’s Alabama Wildlife Federation cook-off set for Saturday

On Saturday, Talladega Superspeedway will host the first Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) cook-off for 2018. The event will feature delicacies made with wild game, and it will give attendees a chance to see Talladega Superspeedway from an entirely different perspective.

Tickets for the cook-off are $40 for one ticket or $50 for two, and the event takes place in the NASCAR Cup Series Garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Russell Branham, director of public relations and consumer marketing for the racetrack, explained the offerings in an appearance on Birmingham Talk 99.5 “Matt & Aunie Show” on Thursday.

“It’s a way for people to come out and really see the race track in a totally different vein,” Branham said. “To be able to go in that garage area where so many historic things have happened over the years – so many historic characters and personalities within the NASCAR world – to be able to come out and just sort of see what the garage is like if you have anything with NASCAR in the back of your mind. But again, we turn that garage into something that is fulfilling to your tummy.”

According to Branham, the cook-off raises money for the AWF, an 83-year-old organization that promotes the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources.

“It was created in 1935, and it’s all about conservation – how do we do things to make the best use of our natural resources in the state of Alabama,” he added. “It’s really a great cause. All of the money we raise – everything we raise goes right back to the AWF.”

Branham emphasized his venue’s commitment to this organization and its cause.

“Our chairman Grant Lynch is an avid outdoor sportsman,” Branham said. “He’s actually on the board of the AWF. This is something that we really get behind. We know he loves it and the people we’ve been able to meet with the AWF – really fine, fine people. They do an excellent job. Our entire staff gets behind it. Our White Flag Club gets behind – our volunteer group that helps us out throughout the year with different things.”

In addition to the cook-off, the track is offering “hot laps” around Talladega Superspeedway for $25 or $40 the day of the event. The gates open for the event at 3 p.m. for those that have purchased track ride tickets in advance and at 3:45 p.m. for all others.

At 4 p.m., the cook-off begins, which includes live music and samples. The cook-off awards are presented at 6 p.m.

