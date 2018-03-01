Mobile to host red snapper conference on March 22

Mobile, AL 36602 The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Marine Resources Division is hosting an Alabama Red Snapper Conference Thursday, March 22, 2018. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mobile-Downtown/Historic District Holiday Inn at 301 Government St.,

The purpose of the conference is to highlight recent management and research of red snapper ecology offshore of Alabama. This conference will be of interest to federal and state marine fisheries managers, local resource managers, and the Alabama recreational/commercial fishing community.

The topics to be covered include the following:

— Spatial distribution, abundance, and age composition of red snapper

— Artificial reefs and use by red snapper

— Estimates of fishing mortality

— Use of mandatory angler reporting to estimate recreational harvests

— Fishery-independent methods to estimate red snapper biomass.

There is no fee to attend the conference, but pre-registration is encouraged due to limited seating. Individuals interested in attending the conference should register here.

Those who cannot attend the conference may view presentations live via webinar here. Questions from the audience and webinar attendees will be addressed as time allows.

The presentations will be recorded and made available at this link.

For the agenda and more information about the conference, contact the Marine Resources Division at 251-861-2882 or visit this link.

(News Release/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)