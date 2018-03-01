Rep. Mo Brooks says, ‘The Russian thing is quite overblown’







(Opinion) There has been non-stop talk of Trump/Russian collusion. It has brought about relentless media coverage, but it has not brought about any evidence for the public to see that would lead us to believe there was actual collusion. The competing memos about potential FISA abuse during the campaign and transition have only further muddied the waters. Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), has read both memos and has seen more about this than members of the media and expressed his doubts on this never-ending fiasco on WVNN this morning:

“My inference from these memos is that the core of what the Democrats have been arguing for a year now, two years now, that Donald Trump somehow colluded with the Russians, I just don’t see the evidence for it. OK. Did the Russians get involved in the elections? It appears that they did. It appears that it was extraordinarily minimal. It appears that it was somewhat chaotic.”

Why this matters: There appears to be very little incentive to wrap up this investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. We are now hearing the investigation has spread into other areas including Trump’s finances prior to 2016, Jared Kushner’s business dealings, and Trump’s attempts to push Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General. This isn’t about collusion anymore, it is about de-legitimizing the president and thwarting his agenda.

The details:

— Russia engaged in attempts to influence the 2016 election, mostly through social media platforms, but some attempts included staging rallies.

— The latest indictments were for 13 Russian nationals related to a troll farm.

— The investigation has led to a slew of indictments of Trump-connected individuals, Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, for non-Trump-related matters.

— There is no available evidence that any members of Trump’s campaign colluded anyone from Russia.

