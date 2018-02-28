College course to impeach Trump is divisive and despicable

(Opinion) Originally reported by Celine Ryan and Brandon Jones of Campus Reform, a class is being offered at San Diego State University next month devoted entirely to the subject of getting Donald Trump out of the White House.

The class, titled “Trump: Impeachment, Removal, or Conviction?”, will focus on impeachment and removal under the 25th amendment, and the possible charges of the independent counsel among other things.

The required text for the class is called “The Case for Impeachment,” which was published after Donald Trump was elected.

The class will cost students a fee of $221 and grants them one final credit that they may need in order to obtain a degree.

What has the world come to? Colleges, which have been known to indoctrinate students for quite some time now, are infiltrating the minds of America’s young adults to work against the current administration.

Will the madness sweeping across American college campuses ever end? Sadly, I don’t believe it will. I think the divisive aspect of college campuses will remain for quite some time. This class will most likely transform into an opinion-based class where students are free to express their hatred for the Trump administration. This class will offer sanctuary for students to complain because they feel entitled to America’s offerings that they are not working hard to obtain.

At a time when America is so divided, it would be heartwarming to see a class titled, “We really are not that different” or “How to Bridge a Divided America.” Instead, administrators approved a class that will only further America’s divide. Providing a class rooted in impeaching and charging a particular president is beyond disgusting. Are there people that do not like President Trump? Yes. Are there people that do like President Trump? Yes. Why contribute to the hostile environment that is already running rampant outside of the college arena? We must find ways to unite the American people and this class certainly isn’t going to do that.

While it is important for the American people to understand policy and how the President of the United States could face impeachment, a class devoted to the impeachment of Trump and Trump alone is despicable. I have so many questions about this class. Will it be factual? Will it be hate-driven? What’s the background like of the instructor who will be teaching this course? If this course is bipartisan driven, it could potentially prove successful, although I do not see that being the case.

Only time will tell how this course reacts to an administration that is criticized so heavily by media and many Americans.

Colleges must stop entertaining partisan politics and allow students to acquire their own opinions about political circumstances. It’s time to work together so that everyone has a better understanding of others who don’t see eye to eye on political ideology.

Kyle Morris is a senior at the University of Alabama and a Yellowhammer News contributor. He also writes for The Daily Caller.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

Follow Kyle on Facebook: Kyle Morris