The Alabama State Legislature responds to Florida shooting with flurry of legislative ideas







(Opinion) The federal government and media appear to be paralyzed by the fallout of school shootings, except a couple of silly attempts to ban guns. The American people are demanding a response to the latest school shooting and the vapid “#DoSomething” is a popular hashtag. But looking to Washington D.C. is probably the wrong approach. The real moves could, and should, be taking place on the state-level. State Representative Phil Williams lays out what the Alabama State House may be working on:

Why this matters: There is a popular saying, sometimes incorrectly attributed to Thomas Jefferson, that “the government closest to the people serves the people best.” This is a true statement regardless of who said it. If California wants to ban guns, they should have at it. The Supreme Court has recently said states can impose restrictions and, in that vein, they should be able to protect their citizens how they see fit. If they act, or fail to act, in-line with the desires of the populace they will be easier to deal with.

The details:

— Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in dissent to the Supreme Court affirming California’s latest gun restrictions, “the Second Amendment is a disfavored right in this court”.

— Rep. Will Ainsworth’s bill to allow teachers to conceal carry seems to be the most controversial of all these bills; it has drawn the ire of Republican Governor Kay Ivey and Democrat Senator Doug Jones.

— The only bill that could be considered “gun control”, is Rep. Juandalyn Givhan measure to increase the age to purchase a rifle to 21 years old.

— President Trump supports many gun control measures, including a ban on bump stocks, raising the age required to purchase a rifle, and strengthening background checks.

