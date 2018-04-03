Newest Stories

Busting discrimination and disparities myths 23 mins ago / Opinion
National Archery in the Schools Program holds state championship in Montgomery on April 6 38 mins ago / News Release
Apple CEO to receive human rights award in Birmingham 53 mins ago / News
7 Things: Alabama political arrests, Gov. Ivey probably won’t do a debate, Florence mural shows Trump and dead kids, Putin gets a White House invite, and more … 1 hour ago / Analysis
Forecasters say strong storms possible in Deep South 2 hours ago / News
In its 15th year, Barber Motorsports Park runs laps around other venues 2 hours ago / News
Officials: Case of TB at Alabama school, no risk of exposure 3 hours ago / News
Late Alabama civil rights icon Rosa Parks’ Detroit home to see new life 4 hours ago / News
Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist appear in court 17 hours ago / News
North Texas company recalls nearly 4 tons of raw beef items 18 hours ago / News
Logging on: Visitors to downtown Montevallo will soon have access to free public WiFi 18 hours ago / News
Funding our government 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama police say 5 people shot, 2 trampled at teen concert 19 hours ago / News
Congressman Bradley Byrne believes Democrats’ goal is the repeal of the 2nd Amendment and ties them to Sen. Doug Jones 19 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist charged in bribery scheme 20 hours ago / News
Los Angeles pilot dies in Alabama crash 21 hours ago / News
Commercial Surrogacy: The objectification of child-bearing 21 hours ago / Opinion
Birmingham commits $90 million for stadium, Legacy Arena 22 hours ago / News
How an Alabama businessman turned his tragic loss into triumph 22 hours ago / Feature
Next Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale to be Aug. 15 23 hours ago / News
3 hours ago

Officials: Case of TB at Alabama school, no risk of exposure

A tuberculosis case has been confirmed at an Alabama school but there is no longer a risk of others being exposed to the disease.

News outlets report the Jefferson County health department notified Birmingham schools last week about the case at Green Acres Middle School. Students return to classrooms Tuesday after school officials had alerted parents Friday to the TB.
County Disease Control director Dr. Edward Khan says TB can be spread in small spaces but the majority of those who become infected do not get sick, as it lies dormant in their bodies for the rest of their lives.

The school will offer free TB tests for students and teachers Friday and results will be available Monday. Follow-up tests will be given in May for those who test negative.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

23 mins ago

Busting discrimination and disparities myths

I don’t mind saying that this column represents a grossly understated review of “Discrimination and Disparities,” just published by my longtime friend and colleague Dr. Thomas Sowell. In less than 200 pages, Sowell lays waste to myth after myth not only in the United States but around the globe.

One of those myths is that but for the fact of discrimination, we’d all be proportionately represented in socio-economic characteristics, such as career, income, education and incarceration. The fact of business is that there is no evidence anywhere on earth, at any time in human history, that demonstrates that but for discrimination, there would be proportionate representation in anything by race, sex, nationality or any other human characteristic. Sowell shows that socio-economic outcomes differ vastly among individuals, groups and nations in ways that cannot be explained by any one factor, whether it’s genetics, discrimination or some kind of exploitation.

A study of National Merit Scholarship finalists shows that firstborns are finalists more often than their multiple siblings combined. Data from the U.S., Germany and Britain show that the average IQ of firstborns is higher than the average IQ of their later siblings. Such outcomes challenge those who believe that heredity or one’s environment is the dominant factor in one’s academic performance. Moreover, the finding shows that if there is not equality among people born to the same parents and living under the same roof, why should equality of outcomes be expected under other conditions?

In Chapter 2, Sowell provides evidence that people won’t take racial discrimination at any cost. The higher its cost the less it will be tolerated, and vice versa. One example is segregated seating on municipal transit in the South. Many companies were privately owned, and their decision-makers understood that they could lose profits by offending their black customers by establishing segregated seating. Transportation companies fought against laws mandating racially segregated seating, both politically and in the courts, but lost. Companies even chose to ignore the law. Faced with heavy fines, though, they began to comply with the law.

The point is that the difference between the white transportation owners and the white politicians and segregationists was the transportation company owners had to bear the cost of alienating black riders and the politicians and segregationists didn’t. Sowell broadens his analysis to show that regulated companies and organizations — such as public utilities and nonprofit entities, including colleges and government agencies — will be at the forefront when it’s politically popular to discriminate against blacks but also will be at the forefront when it’s politically popular to discriminate in favor of blacks. Why? Because in either case, they don’t bear the burden of forgone profits.

In Sowell’s chapter titled “The World of Numbers,” he points out what I’m going to call out-and-out dishonesty. In 2000, a U.S. Commission on Civil Rights study pointed out that 44.6 percent of black applicants were turned down for mortgages, while only 22.3 percent of whites were turned down. These and similar statistics led to charges of lending industry discrimination and demands that government do something about it. While the loan rejection rate for whites was 22.3 percent, that for Asians and native Hawaiians was only 12.4 percent. Those statistics didn’t see the light of day. Why? They didn’t fit the racial discrimination narrative. It would have been difficult for the race hustlers to convince the nation that lending institutions were discriminating against not only black applicants but white applicants, as well, in favor of Asian and native Hawaiian applicants.

At several points in the book, Sowell points to the tragedies created in the pursuit of social justice. He gives the example of the Gujaratis expelled from Uganda and the Cubans fleeing Cuba. Many of the Gujaratis arrived in Britain destitute but rose again to prosperity. It’s the same story with the Cubans who came to the U.S. and prospered. By losing their most productive people, both Uganda and Cuba became economic basket cases.

The general public, educators and politicians would benefit immensely from reading “Discrimination and Disparities,” if only to avoid being unknowingly duped.

Walter E. Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

38 mins ago

National Archery in the Schools Program holds state championship in Montgomery on April 6

The largest youth archery competition in Alabama — the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Alabama State Championship — will be held Friday, April 6, at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl located at 220 Hall St., Montgomery. Archers will begin shooting at 9 a.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

This year’s event will feature more than 1,200 young archers in Grades 4-12 from schools across the state who earned a berth at the state championship after competing in one of nine regional qualifying tournaments. These students will compete for the title of state champion and the opportunity to advance to the NASP Eastern National Championship on May 10-12, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

The NASP is a joint venture between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) and the Alabama Department of Education. NASP instills discipline and concentration. Participants also learn a life skill as part of a school’s physical education course or after-school program. Scoring is based on Olympic-style, target archery in three divisions – elementary, middle and high school. Competition is on team and individual levels.

The state championship would not be possible without the generous sponsorships of the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Morrell Manufacturing, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association, Alabama Wildlife Federation, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

For more information about the NASP in Alabama, contact WFF Hunter Education Coordinator Marisa Futral at 334-242-3620 or Marisa.Futral@dcnr.alabama.gov. Learn more about the state championship here.

53 mins ago

Apple CEO to receive human rights award in Birmingham

Apple CEO Tim Cook is being honored by a civil rights group in his home state of Alabama.

Cook will receive the 2018 Human Rights Award from the Birmingham Metro Southern Christian Leadership Conference for his advocacy for equality and safety in the workplace.

The organization will present the award at a banquet on Wednesday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.

King was the founding president of the SCLC in 1957.

Cook will also participate in a student symposium about civil rights, education and innovation at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Cook was born in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Auburn University. He has been chief executive of Apple since 2011.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Alabama political arrests, Gov. Ivey probably won’t do a debate, Florence mural shows Trump and dead kids, Putin gets a White House invite, and more …

1. An Alabama lawmaker, ex-GOP chief, and business executive have been arrested

— In what appears to be a never-ending stream of criminal charges against elected officials, new charges ensnare the three for allegedly engaging in a scheme to pass legislation to force Blue Cross and Blue Shield to cover treatment at a diabetes clinic.

— Another former lawmaker, former State Representative Micky Hammon has already been sentenced to three months in prison for felony mail fraud.

2. There probably won’t be a debate for Republican Gubernatorial candidates

— Gov. Kay Ivey has not agreed to take part in an April 18th debate event in Birmingham. The other candidates have all agreed to be there.

— Internal polling shows that Governor Kay Ivey is up above 50 percent with all of her rivals in the teens or below, if this is true, there will be no debates in this race.

3. Alabama mural depicts President Donald Trump and dead school children

— A mural has appeared on private property in Florence, Ala., and the city has no way to make the owner take it down. Attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.

— The mural shows Trump holding a gun and throwing paper towels to murdered children and the mayor says it disgusting.

4. Teachers across the country are going on strike, free publicity will cause these to spread

— After a successful teachers’ strike in West Virginia , other states are now seeing the strikes cause school to be cancelled in Oklahoma and Kentucky.

— Teachers in Phoenix may be next; they are demanding a 20 percent pay raise after Oklahoma teachers got 16 percent.

5. Congressman Bradley Byrne believes Democrats are targeting the 2nd Amendment and Sen. Doug Jones is too

— After two weeks of different liberal entities calling for an end to the 2nd Amendment, followed by claims that no one is calling for its repeal, Byrne called out Sen. Jones and his fellow Democrats for not being honest about their intentions.

— Byrne believes Jones supports gun control, and said, “It is becoming the mainstream Democrat position.”

6. Mayor of Geenville, Ala., feels tariffs are going to hurt his city as China’s response tariffs go into effect

— Mayor Dexter McLendon said Trump’s tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would have consequences for Butler County’s economy, which relies on a Hyundai plant.

— Chinese tariffs that were announced in March have gone into effect, they target 128 products.

7. Fox News has shown their support for embattled host Laura Ingraham

— Their statement says, “We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts”, as the host takes what they say is a scheduled week off.

— As the media has an aneurysm over Sinclair Broadcasting’s odd “fake news” script, they have uniformly attempted to enforce a policy that no one can criticize the Parkland students, no matter what they say.

CORRECTION: The mayor of Florence said that the mural is “disgusting”, a previous version indicated he thought it was a accurate depiction of the debate happening in the country.

2 hours ago

Forecasters say strong storms possible in Deep South

The National Weather Service says much of the Deep South is at risk for strong storms on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center says northwestern Mississippi is part of an area that faces an enhanced risk of severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. The threat of storms extends as far north as central Ohio.

Other parts of Mississippi plus Alabama, Louisiana and parts of Georgia face a reduced threat that will continue through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Forecasters say gusty winds are likely, followed by falling temperatures as a cold front crosses the region. The weather service says the possibility of severe weather moves to southeastern Georgia and the Atlantic seaboard on Wednesday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

