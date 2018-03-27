Newest Stories

Alabama tax deadline extended for people impacted by storms 29 mins ago / News
NRA says internal review found no Russian funding 1 hour ago / News
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported 14 hours ago / News
Alexia Borden is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 15 hours ago / Feature
Markets Right Now: Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground 16 hours ago / News
Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans 16 hours ago / Featured
Local insight must lead in Alabama’s classrooms 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach 16 hours ago / News
Democrats try to nationalize an Alabama State House seat 17 hours ago / Opinion
Birds flock to Alabama’s Dauphin Island for spring migration 17 hours ago / News
States are trying to criminalize the free speech of those seeking to protect unborn life 18 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama mental health commissioner calls to tackle issues in schools 18 hours ago / News
Charlie Daniels, political candidates take the stage at Opp’s 58th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo 19 hours ago / News
School system in Alabama receives $1.4 million reimbursement 19 hours ago / News
New high school to be built in central Alabama 20 hours ago / News
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Tuscaloosa 21 hours ago / News
Will the ‘deep state’ sink President Trump? 22 hours ago / Opinion
Birmingham Police officer arrested, released on bond 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: “March for Our Lives” is a massive success, Republicans want Ivey on a debate stage, A porn star is the latest hope for Trump hating-Democrats, and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama gambling magnate Milton McGregor dies at age 78 23 hours ago / News
1 hour ago

NRA says internal review found no Russian funding

In internal review found no evidence Russian nationals contributed to the gun rights group’s 2016 election activities, the National Rifle Association said.

An NRA lawyer offered the assessment in a letter sent March 19 to Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, according to The Washington Times.

In February, Wyden pressed the NRA to provide details of any transactions with Russian nationals, government officials or shell companies associated with Russia. The Democrat was particularly interested in any transactions with Alexander Torshin, the deputy chief of Russia’s central bank and NRA lifetime member.

Russian gun rights group Right to Bear Arms co-founder Torshin met Donald Trump Jr. in 2016 at the NRA annual convention.

Several Republican and conservative operatives attempted to put Torshin in contact with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Trump himself.

Fusion GPS, the opposition research group the Clinton campaign hired to investigate the Trump campaign, also investigated Torshin.

In his initial letter to the NRA, Wyden extensively cited a McClatchy report the FBI was investigating whether the NRA funneled contributions from Torshin and other Russians to the Trump campaign.

NRA general counsel John C. Frazer told Wyden last week the group did not receive election-oriented funding from foreign nationals.

“Our review of our records has found no foreign donations in connection with a United States election, either directly or through a conduit,” Frazer wrote to Wyden on March 19, according to The Times.

“Significant contributions from unknown entities are vetted to ensure the legitimacy of donors. The National Rifle Association has strong policies and practices to ensure that we raise and spend for funds within the bounds of the law,” Frazer added. Contributions are “carefully monitored” to ensure compliance with the IRS and Federal Election Commission, he said.

“There’s absolutely no evidence” Torshin funneled money into a political action committee the NRA operated, Frazer also said.

“It’s actually impossible under our system. We actually have a very sophisticated system to prevent foreign money from coming in, not because of Russia, but because we can’t let it in,” Frazer wrote, according to The Times.

Frazer told Wyden in February that at that time, “there has been no contact between the FBI and the NRA.”

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

print
29 mins ago

Alabama tax deadline extended for people impacted by storms

Alabama Department of Revenue has extended deadlines to file state tax returns for people impacted by storms earlier this month.

AL.com reported Monday that deadlines are extended for individuals and businesses affected by severe weather on March 19. The extensions don’t apply to federal taxes.

85
Keep reading 85 WORDS

Taxpayers in declared emergency areas with returns due from March 20 through April 30 have two months beyond the original deadlines to file without penalties.

The counties included in the state of emergency are: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston.

Taxpayers outside declared emergency areas with issues from the March storms are advised to contact the department to request a waiver.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
14 hours ago

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

Witnesses say fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked when a blaze at a Russian shopping mall packed with children and their parents on the first weekend of the school recess killed 64 people in Siberia.

The fire at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, a city about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

884
Keep reading 884 WORDS

Sixty-four deaths were confirmed after firefighters finished combing through the four floors of the mall, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told a televised briefing. Six of the bodies have not yet been recovered. Some of the dead were found inside a cinema, which one witness said had been locked shut.

Investigators said Monday that emergency exits were blocked and a security guard turned off the public announcement system when he received a call about the blaze, but they provided no information why that happened.

On Monday morning, Kemerovo residents were bringing flowers, candles and stuffed animals to a plaza outside the mall, and local hospitals reported an influx of people wanting to donate blood for the victims.

Out of 23 victims whose bodies have been identified, eight are children, the emergency officials said.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, who visited the Keremovo hospital where the victims were receiving treatment, said on Russian state television that the patient in the gravest condition is an 11-year-old boy who jumped out of a window from the fourth floor. The boy’s parents and younger sister died in the fire, Skvortsova said.

Some 200 animals are also believed to have died in the mall’s petting zoo. The zoo’s manager told the Tass news agency that the animals included rabbits, turtles, pigs, goats and rodents.

Russia’s top investigative body said Monday afternoon that they are searching for a security officer who appears to have turned off the PA system when he received a call about the blaze.

Four people have been detained in connection with the deadly fire, including one of the mall’s tenants. The investigators did not give the cause of the fire but said they have obtained evidence proving “flagrant violations” that could have contributed to the heavy loss of life, including the fact that the fire escapes were blocked.

Some accounts indicated that the blaze first erupted in a children’s game room and spread quickly, filling the huge building with toxic fumes.

Witness testimony indicated that the fire alarms were not working, but it was not clear why.

Eyewitnesses also said that staff did not arrange for the evacuation at the shopping mall, which was converted from a former confectionery factory in 2013. Some guards and other staff helped people to get out, but there was no organized rescue effort.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday it was too early to draw conclusions about whether local officials failed in Kemerovo.

Winter Cherry was one of Kemerovo’s most popular entertainment centers for families with children, with its own indoor skating rink, petting zoo and trampolines and a movie theater with several screens. Kemerovo residents said the mall was packed with children and their parents.

Anna Zarechneva, who was on the top floor where the fire started, watching a movie with her husband and son, said they only found out about the fire when a man ran into the theater shouting.

“We didn’t hear the fire alarm, they even didn’t turn on the light during the show,” she said. “That movie could have been the last for us, I’ve only just realized that.”

The doors at another movie hall that was showing a cartoon were locked, according to some accounts from the scene, trapping children inside. Some theaters in Russia reportedly lock doors after the movie starts screening to avoid ticketless viewers.
Alexander Lillevyali lost three daughters — 11-year-old twins and a 5-year-old — who were in a cinema hall on the top floor watching a cartoon.

Lillevyali told the Meduza news website that one of his daughters called him, saying that they could smell the smoke but could not get out because the door was locked.

“I was shouting into the phone, telling her to get out but there was nothing I could do — the fire was in front of me,” he said.
The Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday ordered all shopping malls in Russia to be checked for fire safety features.
Russian companies routinely complain about excessive checks from various government agencies, which often abuse elaborate rules and regulations to pressure businesses. As a result, many companies prefer to pay bribes instead of complying with outdated and excessive regulations, including fire safety rules.

President Vladimir Putin late on Sunday offered his “deep condolences” to the families of the victims. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called for a moment of silence at a session of the government on Monday.

Pope Francis said in a telegram to Putin that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel both issued condolences to Russia, with Merkel quoted as telling Putin: “We grieve with you.”

Local media named millionaire Denis Shtengelov who built his fortune through a company producing snack food as the owner of the mall. Shtengelov, however, insisted in an interview with the business daily Vedomosti that even though he was initially a majority owner of the mall, he now owns only a minority stake along with “many” other unnamed investors.

Shtengelov promised to pay a compensation of 3 million rubles (about $52,500) to the family of each victim.

Igor Yurgens, president of the Russian Union of Insurance Companies, told state television that individual shops were insured but the mall does not appear to have an insurance policy. Yurgens speculated that the mall did not sign an insurance contract because its fire safety features were below standards.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
15 hours ago

Alexia Borden is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Alexia Borden’s trajectory at Alabama Power has been rapid and in one direction — up.

Borden last year became senior vice president and general counsel of Alabama Power, only a year after joining the company. She is both the youngest person and first woman ever to hold the position.

She also is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact. The honor comes a year after Yellowhammer named her among the Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50, recognizing the 50 movers and shakers in business and politics.

282
Keep reading 282 WORDS

Borden, who grew up in Atlanta and Pensacola, Florida, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in industrial engineering and then worked in the U.S. Embassy in Paris. Later, she attained a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and joined the firm of Balch & Bingham’s Birmingham office.

Borden moved to Montgomery because of career opportunities for her husband, Gray Borden, now a federal magistrate judge.

Alexia Borden told RSVP magazine in 2013 that she appreciated the ability to balance work and family that Balch & Bingham afforded her.

“I love the flexibility of working in a private firm,” she said.

Borden’s promotion at Alabama Power represents a rapid ascent at one of the state’s most powerful companies. She had joined the firm in 2016, after a decade of practicing environmental law. She has family ties to the industry. Her father, Paul Bowers, is president and CEO of Georgia Power.

At Alabama Power, Borden proved herself running  the company’s governmental affairs shop, monitoring the state government and lobbying on issues of importance to the utility.

Borden told RSVP that her parents were the biggest influences on her life. She said her father taught her patience and perseverance, while her mother imparted kindness and thoughtfulness.

Borden serves on several civic and charitable boards, including the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Baptist Health Foundation. She also has participated in Leadership Montgomery and served as president of EAT South, an urban teaching farm.

Borden and Gov. Kay Ivey will be among 20 Alabama women honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham. Event details and registration may be found here.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of“Wicked Mobile.”

Show less
16 hours ago

Markets Right Now: Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground

The latest on developments in financial markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.

97
Keep reading 97 WORDS

The broad gains Monday were led by technology stocks and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China.

Investors were encouraged by signs Washington and Beijing are open to negotiating on trade.
Microsoft jumped 7.6 percent and Bank of America climbed 4.4 percent.

The Dow rose 669 points, or 2.8 percent, to 24,202.

The S&P 500 climbed 70 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,658. The Nasdaq climbed 227 points, or 3.3 percent, to 7,220.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
16 hours ago

Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans

In the 20 years that Tom Benz has been doing orphan ministry in Ukraine, he has built a “bridge of faith” between the Eastern European country and his home in Alabama.

Bridges of Faith, Benz’s Clanton-based ministry, works with orphaned Ukrainian children, helping to facilitate adoptions and cultural exchange programs throughout the year.

218
Keep reading 218 WORDS

The organization is currently looking for families to participate in its Private Hosting program, which will begin June 10. The program offers some of the orphaned children a chance taste Southern culture, faith, and life in a kind and loving home.

Many of the children are social orphans, which means their parents are still living but are unfit to care for them due to addiction, abuse, and other reasons.

“They don’t see how a husband and wife, mother and father are supposed to treat children,” Nancy Hendrix, Bridges of Faith’s Hosting Coordinator, told Yellowhammer News.

Families from Atlanta to Alabama, Iowa, and Tennessee have hosted children in the past.

“A lot of people worry about the language but they understand love. They understand safety,” Hendrix said. “They pick up our English in a couple of weeks.”

Apart from the Private Hosting program, Bridges of Faith also operates a 140-acre retreat center in Billingsley, to which it brings 3o orphans each year.

During their visits, the children experience life in Alabama as host families take them camping and to various educational sites such as the USS Alabama. They also go to Atlanta Braves games and participate in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, along with both English and Bible lessons.

If you are interested in hosting a child, contact Nancy Hendrix at 205-586-1281

Show less