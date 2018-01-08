Undercover cop nabs two would-be child predators

Two Florida men are in police custody after an undercover sting operation.

In separate instances, the two men sent messages to the Okaloosa County undercover investigator, thinking they were each talking to a 13-year-old girl.

23-year-old James Youmans of Fort Walton Beach tried to meet up with the underage minor.

The undercover officer arrested him.

The other man, 32-year-old Jeramy Rasmussen is already a registered sex offender.

He is charged with child solicitation with a computer.