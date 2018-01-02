TVA cancels request for customers to use less power amid freeze

As of a little after 1 p.m., TVA cancels its request for customers to reduce their power consumption because of the very cold weather.

Originally, TVA asked customers to reduce their power consumption during the current cold weather to reduce power outages.

Power demand this morning was almost 32,000 megawatts.

According to TVA, that is the highest demand since 2015.

The overnight low was 9 degrees in Huntsville, Tuesday.

A release late Monday from Huntsville Utilities requested a “voluntary curtailment of energy usage until further notice.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Huntsville predicts Huntsville ’s low temperatures, over the next two nights, will drop into the teens.