Trump: ‘In America, We Don’t Worship Government, We Worship God!’

President Donald Trump told the CPAC conference last week in America we do not worship government, we worship God.

Trump made this remark shortly before he talked about the death of the Rev. Billy Graham.

“Above all else, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are at the center of American life,” said Trump.

“We know that,” he said, “because in America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

“Everywhere you go, all over the country, in cities small and large, Americans of all faiths reach out to our Creator for strength, for inspiration, and for healing,” said Trump.

Here is the passage from Trump’s speech whe he talked about America’s devotion to God:

As a young man, Billy decided to devote his life to God. That choice not only changed his life, it changed our country. And indeed, it even changed the world. Reverend Graham's belief in the power of God's word gave hope to millions and millions who listened to him with his very beautiful, but very simple message: God loves you. And a very special tribute — because it's almost never done — on Wednesday, we will celebrate Billy Graham's life as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of our Capitol. Very rarely. One day—Wednesday until Thursday, about 11 o'clock on Wednesday. I bet those lines are going to be long and beautiful, because he deserves it. Not everybody deserves it. But very few people—you look back, Ronald Reagan was so honored. Very few people are so honored. That's a big thing. And he really, almost more than anybody you can think of, he deserves to be in the Rotunda. So that's going to be very special. Wednesday at 11 o'clock. And Paul, and Mitch, and the whole group, they worked very hard to make it all happen. So we want to thank them too.

