A thank you and warning from the head of the GOP in Alabama

Alabama Republican party chairwoman Terry Lathan thanks those who came out to support the Senate candidate Roy Moore in yesterday’s election.

Lathan expressed deep disappointment at Moore’s slim loss to Democrat Doug Jones in a released statement today.

Lathan also pointed out that 65 percent of Alabamians are conservative in their values and have no intention of moving towards the policies of the Democrat party.

She said Alabama voters will remember how Doug Jones votes in the Senate.