Tyler Michael Abbott, 17, of Hanceville, has been formally charged with capital murder in the Jan. 4 shooting death of Aaron Joe Huff, 17, of Gadsden.

According to Gadsden Police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at Hoke Street and Litchfield Avenue, in East Gadsden.

The case is under investigation.