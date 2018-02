Wilson Lee Crumbley, 23, of Rockford, was arrested Monday by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s investigators and charged with electronic solicitation of a child, according to a release from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

An investigation showed Crumbley was inappropriately communicating with a 13-year-old male from Tallapoosa County through Facebook Messenger.

Crumbley was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.